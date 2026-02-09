Alex Ohlandt, Brokerage Manager in Hartford County, Conn., Named William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Manager of the Year

AVON, Conn., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Alex Ohlandt, Brokerage Manager for the firm's Avon and Glastonbury offices serving Hartford County, Conn., has been named the company's Manager of the Year. This significant milestone marks both his first time receiving the honor and the first win for his brokerage location.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Ohlandt. "It represents years of hard work building something from the ground up. We opened our Avon office in 2018 with just a small team, and to see how far we've come is incredibly rewarding."

Ohlandt attributes his success as a manager to a leadership philosophy centered on agent development and long-term business growth. "My approach has always been quality over quantity," he explained. "We see ourselves as an extension of our agents' businesses. My goal is to help each agent scale their business, increase their average price point, and grow in a way that's sustainable and meaningful."

Under Ohlandt's leadership, the brokerage has experienced consistent, strategic growth, expanding its footprint in Hartford County and opening a second office in Glastonbury in 2025. Today, the offices collectively support some 45 agents.

Notably, the Avon office has ranked No. 1 in Hartford County for dollar volume and listings closed in the $1 million-plus category for the past two consecutive years, cementing its reputation as the region's leading luxury brokerage.

The brokerage's growth comes at a time when the Hartford County market continues to gain national attention. According to recent projections by Zillow and CT Insider, the Hartford area is expected to be one of the country's top emerging real estate markets in 2026, driven by quality of life, strong schools, and relative affordability compared to downstate New York and Fairfield County.

Looking ahead, Ohlandt aims to continue expanding the brand throughout Hartford County with a focus on organic growth, increased market share, and continued leadership in the luxury sector.

"William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty has a unique position in this market," he said. "It combines a globally recognized brand with a boutique-level approach. Once both agents and clients start to experience that, the momentum really builds."

Ohlandt lives in West Hartford with his family. Originally from New York, he is an active golfer and skier, serves as a board member of West Hartford Youth Lacrosse, and has coached in the program for the past seven years.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.5 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

