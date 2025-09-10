ALEX SPIRO FILES DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST SHORT SELLER ON BEHALF OF TECNOGLASS

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Spiro announced that yesterday he has filed a federal defamation lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on behalf of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) and its co-founders and executives, José and Christian Daes. The complaint names short seller Christian Lamarco and his firm Shadyside Partners, LLC (d/b/a Culper Research), alleging they deliberately published false claims linking Tecnoglass and its executives to the Sinaloa cartel.

The filing asserts that Culper Research profited from short positions by spreading fabricated allegations sourced from purported "intelligence" documents that the Mexican government has publicly confirmed are inauthentic.

The complaint also notes this is not the first time Lamarco and Culper Research have faced defamation suits of this nature. The report caused immediate damage to Tecnoglass's share price and reputation. The plaintiffs seek damages, attorneys' fees, and an injunction requiring the removal and retraction of the defamatory statements.

The case is Tecnoglass Inc. v Lamarco, 25-cv-7450, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

