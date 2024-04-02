Alex Su Joins Latitude as Chief Revenue Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a globally ranked flexible legal talent company that specializes in employing high-caliber attorneys for contract engagements with legal departments and law firms, announced today that it has expanded its executive team, adding Alex Su as Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, Su will lead Latitude's business development and marketing efforts as the company enters its next stage of growth.

"Over the past few years, Latitude has experienced a major increase in demand for Latitude Attorneys from law firms and legal departments," said CEO Ross Booher. "As part of our ongoing expansion, I am delighted to welcome Alex to our leadership team. Alex is a natural choice for this strategic growth role. He brings deep knowledge of the industry, unique expertise in connecting with attorneys and other legal professionals, and a proven track record of helping legal department and law firm leaders innovate."

Su has spent nearly fourteen years at the intersection of law and legal innovation. He was most recently the Head of Community Development at Ironclad, a global contracts technology company. Previously, Su held a range of business development leadership roles at emerging startups serving the legal sector. He is also a member of the Fastcase 50, a group of visionaries and leaders who are "leading the charge on innovation in the law."

"What attracted me to Latitude is its successful track record working with some of the world's largest companies and law firms," said Su. "As Chief Revenue Officer, my goal is to support our impressive client services team and drive greater market awareness of what Latitude offers."

Prior to his work with startups, Su was an associate at Sullivan & Cromwell and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois. Su graduated from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2010 where he served as an editor of the law review and was the student commencement speaker.

