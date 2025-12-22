ALEX WARREN NAMED SOUNDEXCHANGE 2025 BREAKOUT ARTIST

Celebrating the not-so 'Ordinary' success of the pop artist

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange announced today that GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren has been honored as a SoundExchange Breakout Artist. The honor recognizes the success he has enjoyed in 2025, starting with his global smash hit, "Ordinary," and continuing with "Bloodline" (with Jellyroll) and "Eternity," all from his full-length debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid.

Alex Warren receives the SoundExchange Breakout Artist Award. (Photo credit: Jack Dytrych)

"Alex Warren's authentic storytelling fueled a rise this year that has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "With his debut album topping charts and his single 'Ordinary,' Alex has redefined what it means to connect with audiences in the digital age. We are proud to celebrate an artist whose journey from adversity to achievement inspires not only fans but the entire creative community."

"I'm honored to be recognized by SoundExchange as the 2025 Breakout Artist," said Alex Warren. "This year has been filled with so much growth and excitement. I'm grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey."

Along with hit singles and a hit album, this year has seen Warren performing "Ordinary" with Luke Combs on stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago and sold out shows in Europe and North America on his Cheaper Than Therapy tour. He'll kick off a string of 2026 European tour dates in April in Düsseldorf before returning Stateside in May for dates that begin at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and wrap in July at New York's Madison Square Garden.

About Alex Warren

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren is one of 2025's breakout stars worldwide. Now boasting over 5.6 billion total career streams and over 53M monthly listeners on Spotify, his hit single "Ordinary," released in February, is certified 3x Platinum by RIAA and taking over the world. With over 2 billion streams and counting, the song remained at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks and is the top selling song released in 2025 in the U.S. by total units. It also spent 10 weeks as #1 on the Billboard Global 200 songs chart and Global 200 EX U.S. chart and 13 weeks at #1 on the U.K. songs chart. "Ordinary" also hit 16 weeks at #1 on U.S. Pop Radio breaking the record for the longest reign ever on that chart. Off the heels of the success of "Ordinary," Warren released his album You'll Be Alright, Kid in July. The album features all the songs on You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), released last fall, alongside 10 entirely new tracks. Amongst these new tracks are Warren's smash hit "Ordinary," "Bloodline (with Jelly Roll)," and "On My Mind (with ROSE)". While You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) focuses on dealing with grief, You'll Be Alright, Kid turns the page with healing, resilience, and optimism. After a difficult childhood marked by both of his parents' untimely deaths and a period of homelessness as a teen living in his car, Alex channeled his pain into his art and through his songwriting. The album debuted top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and dominated across charts globally appearing #1 in the U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, and Norway.

Alex has delivered soul bearing performances, making his award show debut at the 2025 American Music Awards and most recently taking the stage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. He also made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performed with Ed Sheeran in an underplay at Coachella, and joined Jelly Roll during Stagecoach. Adding to his accolades, Alex was named Billboard's January Chartbreaker with his track "Burning Down" with Joe Jonas joining for a reimagined version. The single marked Alex's first time breaking onto the Billboard Hot 100, has now amassed over 185 million streams, and reached #1 on the global charts in eight countries.

In 2024, Warren released You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), which instantly skyrocketed onto charts around the world. The album is further highlighted by Warren's global success with another standout platinum certified track, "Carry You Home," which has garnered over half a billion streams worldwide. Known for his vulnerable pop melodies, passionate vocals, and lyrical candor, Warren has won over fans with these deeply personal singles. He was named to People Magazine's list of "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark", SiriusXM's Artist Accelerator Program, named one of 2025's artists to watch by both Tidal and Amazon Music and named an iHeart Radio "On The Verge" artist. Alex recently won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards (nominated for four total awards) and won international breakthrough NRJ awards (nominated for three awards total).

About SoundExchange

Since 2003, SoundExchange has been on a mission to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange has collected and distributed more than $12 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange