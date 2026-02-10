SOUNDEXCHANGE EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL CMO AGREEMENTS

17 new agreements increase non-profit's international royalty service coverage for artists and rights owners to 91% of the available global neighboring rights market

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange announced today that the organization has in recent months added 17 new agreements with collective management organizations (CMOs) around the world. These most recent signings with partners in Kenya, Barbados, Panama, Paraguay, and key European territories, bring the non-profit organization's portfolio to over 90 agreements and expands coverage of the available global neighboring rights market to exceed 91%.

The SoundExchange International Services team reached the bulk of these new agreements in 2025, with new rights owner pacts in the latter half of the year with Barbados' Copyright Society of Composers Authors & Publishers, Inc. (COSCAP), Sociedad de Gestión de Productores Fonográficos del Paraguay (SGP), and the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP). Kicking off 2026, SoundExchange has finalized agreements with Kenya's KAMP and Norway's Gramo covering performers. (Scroll down to see the full list of recent agreements.)

SoundExchange is the largest neighboring rights collective in the world, with nearly 500,000 artists and rights owners trusting the company to collect their international royalties. As a non-profit, SoundExchange streamlines the complex administrative burden of international collections under the lowest administration rate among comparable neighboring rights organizations.

"Expanding our network of agreements with partner CMOs throughout the work bolsters our ability to offer premier international neighboring rights services and reflects SoundExchange's commitment to ensuring that creators are fairly compensated for their work, no matter where their music is played," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "This growth strengthens our global reach and reinforces our mission to deliver transparency and efficiency for artists and rights holders worldwide."

In the U.S., SoundExchange is well known for its speed, efficiency, and transparency in its statutory administration of non-interactive streaming performance royalties. Globally, through collaborative agreements with partner organizations, the non-profit CMO collects all royalties that are available to performers and rights owners in a particular territory, not limited to streaming.

Registered performers and rights owners can sign up for SoundExchange International Services and choose to collect all available global royalties or select individual countries, all through its secure, self-service SX Direct portal. Ready to get started or to find out more? Visit soundexchange.com/international-partners/ to get started.

SoundExchange has executed the following new international performer agreements:

Norway – Gramo

Kenya – Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP)

Switzerland – SwissPerform

Poland – Stowarzyszenie Artystów Wykonawców (STOART)

Netherlands – Collective Management Organisation for the Neighbouring Rights of Performing Artists (NORMA)

India – Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA)

Lithuania – Lietuvos Gretutinių Teisių Asociacija (AGATA)

Croatia – Hrvatska Udruga Za Zaštitu Izvodačkih Prava (HUZIP)

Czech Republic – Intergram

Austria – Linz AG Strom GmbH (LSG)

SoundExchange has executed the following new international rights owners agreements:

Kenya – Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP)

Paraguay – Sociedad de Gestión de Productores Fonográficos del Paraguay (SGP)

El Salvador – Asociación Salvadoreña de Productores de Fonogramas y Afines (ASAP)

Denmark – Music Producers' Management Organization (MPO)

Barbados – Copyright Society Of Composers Authors & Publishers, Inc. (COSCAP)

Portugal – Audiogest

Panama – Sociedad Panameña de Productores Fonográficos (Produce)

