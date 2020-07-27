Alexander & Baldwin Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Date

HONOLULU, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) will report results for the second quarter 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a live webcast of its conference call with financial analysts and institutional investors on August 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast and call will feature a presentation on operating and financial performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a "listen-only" mode.

Company participants on the call will be Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Access to the webcast will be via a link on the Investors page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Presentation slides will be available for download from A&B's website after the market closes on August 6, 2020.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

