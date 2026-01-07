Alexander Dalhoff Joins ITE Management L.P. as Managing Director, Head of European Investments

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Management L.P. ("ITE), a leading alternative asset manager focused on industrial transportation and infrastructure, today announced that Alexander Dalhoff has joined as Managing Director, Head of European Investments.

The appointment comes as ITE opens its new London office, created to expand the firm's reach and partnerships across Europe. From this base, Mr. Dalhoff will lead ITE's European investment strategy in the transportation and industrial sectors, both central to the firm's long-term diversification and growth plans.

"Structural shifts across Europe's transportation and infrastructure sectors are creating opportunities that fit well with ITE's strengths and investor goals," said Jonathan Atkeson, Deputy Chief Investment Officer. "Alex brings the experience and network to strengthen our presence on the ground. With the London office now in place, his leadership will help us build key partnerships, source strong deals, and advance our strategy across the region."

Mr. Dalhoff brings nearly two decades of experience in special situations, alternative credit, and private equity investing. He spent over 15 years at Fortress Investment Group in London, most recently as a Managing Director in the European Credit Opportunities business, where he focused on asset-backed and transportation investments. Earlier in his career, he was an Analyst in the Financial Restructuring Group at Houlihan Lokey in London and Frankfurt.

Mr. Dalhoff holds a Master's degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship from HHL – Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

About ITE Management L.P.

ITE Management L.P. is a global alternative investment firm that helps keep the world's supply chains moving. Founded in 2014, ITE owns and operates nearly $12 billion of industrial infrastructure assets across rail, intermodal, air, and various other transportation verticals, as of January 2026. The firm focuses on essential-use, long-lived assets and aims to achieve stable lease profiles and long-term contracts that deliver durable, diversified value. ITE blends operational expertise, data intelligence, and sector knowledge to support the future of global transportation. For more information, please visit www.itemgmt.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ITE Management L.P.