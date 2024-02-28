Alexander Kalchev and Paul Ducré appointed CEOs of DDB Paris

A story of friendship and a natural transition

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Paris announces the elevation of globally acclaimed CCO Alexander Kalchev and Paul Ducré as new CEOs, together assuming the role of current CEO Jean-Luc Bravi who will become Chairman, DDB France. The pair have worked together in close partnership with Bravi for the last 20 years and will continue to catapult DDB Paris into global creative agency powerhouse.

Alexander Kalchev, CEO and Paul Ducre, CEO; DDB Paris

"To me, appointing Alexander and Paul as CEOs of DDB Paris is the natural choice. These two highly competitive team players embody the core values that define the strength of our agency--they're 'both Nice and Talented'. Having worked closely with Alexander and Paul for nearly 20 years, this transition is the next logical step," says Jean-Luc Bravi.

This appointment marks the start of a new chapter in a story of friendship that began at DDB in 2007. It reflects the close collaboration between a creative and an account executive, who grew up together with a belief in DDB's principles and became a force that propelled DDB Paris towards continuous growth and creative acclaim in France and abroad.

"Great creative work has always been our obsession. It remains the most powerful tool for driving our clients' businesses growth. We are both driven by the shared ambition to continue evolving our creative product by recruiting the finest pool of talent, and ensuring that DDB continues being the home for the next creative generation," explain Alexander and Paul.

With their combined international experience, they aim to elevate DDB's global reach even further. "Today, Paris stands as a creative powerhouse alongside cities like London and Amsterdam, becoming a primary hub for international brands," says Alexander Kalchev.

Their relentless commitment to creative excellence is rooted in the ethos of Doyle, Dane and Bernbach and remains as relevant today as it was 75 years ago.

"Paul and Alexander are the epitome of true DDB leadership: They know the business, listen to clients, understand their issues and importantly harness the creativity of their teams to devise innovative and emotionally resonant solutions. DDB Paris and our clients are in safe and brave hands," says Glen Lomas global president and chief operating officer of DDB Worldwide.

Jean-Luc Bravi, current CEO of DDB Paris, will actively continue to serve the business in a key leadership role as newly appointed Chairman of DDB France.

BIOS:

Alexander Kalchev

Educated at the Miami Ad School in Hamburg, Alexander Kalchev joined DDB Paris in 2007 right out of school. He quickly made a name for himself, becoming one of Creativity Magazine's "Creatives to Know" ranking and receiving the ADC Young Guns award, which celebrates the top creatives worldwide under the age of 30.

In 2013, he was appointed creative director, and at just 30 years old, in 2015, he became the youngest Chief Creative Officer in the history of the agency.

Since then, Alexander has been at the heart of the business and creative development of DDB, building a stellar creative department that has won numerous awards at all major festivals. Under his leadership, the agency has garnered international renown and has been celebrated several times in France as Agency of the Year.

Paul Ducré

A Breton by adoption and a graduate of INSEEC Paris, Paul Ducré began his career in 2005 as an account executive at DDB Paris. He gained experience working with organizations known for their creative work (Nike, Greenpeace, L'Équipe) and large multinational corporations (Unilever, Henkel and Johnson & Johnson). In January 2012, he joined DDB Singapore with the mission of developing the portfolio of international brands for the APAC region. As Global Business Director, he played a role in securing a number of contracts with the Unilever Group (Dove, Wall's, Sunsilk, Lifebouy).

Returning to DDB Paris in 2015, Paul resumed the position of Deputy Managing Director in charge of New Business. In 3 years, the agency grew exponentially, winning numerous French and international accounts. In 2018, Paul took over as Managing Director of DDB Paris, overseeing the agency's key accounts: McDonald's, Volkswagen Group and Royal Canin. He has been instrumental in the agency's digital transformation and growth.

