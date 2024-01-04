DDB North America Hires Micheline Grace Lewis as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has announced that Micheline Grace Lewis has joined DDB North America as Chief People Officer, reporting to Global Chief People Officer, Roisin Rooney. The addition of Lewis amplifies the network's vision of nurturing talent, strengthening learning and development, and promoting an inclusive culture through regular communications, and innovative HR and DEI&B initiatives.

Micheline Grace Lewis, Chief People Officer, DDB North America

Most recently, Lewis worked as the Chief People Officer across Mother Industries in the US leading end-to-end people and talent functions including recruitment, career progression, performance management, cultural initiatives and HR operations. She established in-house learning and development practices focused on positively impacting business needs while driving DEI accountability and talent-centric processes to meet the demands of hybrid work. She held similar roles at J.P. Morgan Chase and Ernst & Young.  

Roisin Rooney, DDB WW Chief People Officer said: "Micheline will positively fuel North America's people and culture efforts and take them to the next level. She is a brilliant HR leader who will continuously promote diversity of thought and embody DDB's proprietary Four Freedoms (Freedom to Be, Freedom from Fear, Freedom to Fail, and Freedom from Chaos) across all DDB and adam&eveDDB US offices. Bringing Micheline on board to further connect our staff, build culture, and lead recruitment, retention, and training will no doubt create meaningful change throughout the entire network."

Rooney and Lewis will co-partner in leading DDB's regional Equality in Advertising Council (EAC).  

Micheline Grace Lewis, DDB North America Chief People Officer said: "I am passionate about creating authentic and transformative employee experiences to create a profoundly strong culture. With empathy and DDB's Four Freedoms at the forefront, I am enthusiastic to evolve and improve the DDB employee experience to ensure all teams are equitable and have the resources to help them succeed. I am all about empowering and inspiring everyone at every level to be inclusive, cultural change-makers."  

Lewis will partner closely with adam&eveDDB NY's CEO Caroline Winterton, DDB Chicago's CEO Emma Montgomery, DDB's Rodgers Townsend and DDB San Francisco offices, along with DDB's global leadership team. She will work out of DDB's corporate headquarter offices located in NYC.

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks which includes DDB branded agencies, along with adam&eveDDB (London, Berlin, New York), DM9 and Africa (both in Brazil), alma (Miami), Mango, Track and Rodgers Townsend. DDB has been awarded numerous accolades from the industry's leading awards shows including 2023 Global Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, D&AD Agency Network of the Year for three consecutive years 2023, 2022, 2021, and Effies US Agency of the Year in 2022 and 2023. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include MARS, McDonald's, Molson Coors, Volkswagen, Reynolds Consumer Products, Peloton, JetBlue, Adidas, Lucozade, CALM, PlayStation, Marmite, Waitrose & Partners, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 8,000 employees across 140 offices in over 60 countries, with its headquarters in New York, NY.

