Alexandra Martínez's new book Los Sentimientos en un País de Maravilla, a bilingual story of a wonderful land suddenly plagued by darkness and sorrow

Alexandra said this about her book: "This is a story of a land of wonder where its inhabitants are happy. One day, darkness came and covered everything. The author relates this darkness to problems that can happen anywhere. It's an interactive book where children will have many questions for their parents and teachers. It comes in two languages for them to practice."

Published by Page Publishing, Alexandra Martínez's new book Los Sentimientos en un País de Maravilla will enlighten the readers, especially the children, on what makes a progressive land mournful and how they can be of use for its healing.

Consumers who wish to engage the children on the importance of loving and appreciating the beauties and blessings of land can purchase Los Sentimientos en un País de Maravilla in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

