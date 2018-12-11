Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Platform Accelerating Early-Stage Life Science Company Growth, Opens First Cambridge Location at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square

PASADENA, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced the opening of Alexandria LaunchLabs® at the Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square. Located in the heart of East Cambridge's Kendall Square, known as the world's most innovative square mile, the dedicated 20,000 square foot seed- and early-stage incubator opens with more than 10 highly innovative seed- and early-stage member companies. Each company was diligently selected from a highly competitive and very strong applicant pool, the size of which confirms strong demand for the Alexandria LaunchLabs platform as well as its prime location at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square's iconic entry plaza.

"Alexandria has a more than 20-year history of providing innovative infrastructure, venture capital and thought leadership to accelerate the growth of Cambridge's next generation of life science companies," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a tremendous example of a groundbreaking company that has grown with Alexandria. In 2002, Alnylam was as a Series A funded company in our Science Hotel® at 790 Memorial Drive, and it has since become a leading RNAi biopharmaceutical company and Cambridge icon, which is now the full-building tenant at our 300 Third Street property. We are very proud to enhance our unparalleled offerings in Cambridge with the opening of Alexandria LaunchLabs. Our unique, fully integrated Alexandria LaunchLabs platform and our Alexandria Seed Capital Platform will continue to fill the crucial role in aiding transformative seed- and early-stage companies in their efforts to develop novel, cost-effective therapies to ease human suffering."

Alexandria LaunchLabs in Cambridge builds on the company's proven platform, which was created to satisfy seed- and early-stage life science companies' major unmet need for highly flexible and cost-effective turnkey office/laboratory space, as well as for access to strategic seed-stage risk capital through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform. Designed to support seed- and early-stage companies focusing on fundamental translational research and gating validation studies, Alexandria LaunchLabs offers its member companies rapid activation on day one through its first-class support resources, valuable shared equipment and services, creative amenities and strategic programming. The highly qualified on-site Alexandria LaunchLabs management team provides its member companies with highly curated mentorship to enhance their development and growth trajectories. The team brings a track record and significant experience and expertise in entrepreneurship, venture capital, laboratory operations and early-stage life science company-building.

"We are thrilled to provide flexibly designed and cost-effective space as well as significant human and strategic risk capital to positively impact our member companies' businesses and to ensure the continued success of Cambridge's innovation ecosystem," said Catherine Nuccio, senior associate of Science & Technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "We believe in the importance of catalyzing high-potential entrepreneurs, and with our proprietary platforms, we are able to offer the foundational support needed to sustain the long-term health and diversity of life science companies that are so critical to the DNA of Kendall Square."

To celebrate the opening of its Cambridge site, Alexandria LaunchLabs will host a formal grand opening in the first quarter of 2019 and a forthcoming scientific pitch competition in which Alexandria will award a $100,000 Alexandria LaunchLabs Seed Capital Prize to the top presenting company.

Alexandria is currently accepting applications from transformative life science companies for seed capital and/or office/laboratory space at Alexandria LaunchLabs. Interested companies may apply at https://apply.alexandrialaunchlabs.com/. To receive information on the pitch competition and other news, sign up for updates at www.alexandrialaunchlabs.com.

About Alexandria LaunchLabs®

Alexandria LaunchLabs is the premier, full-service startup platform designed to dramatically accelerate the growth of early-stage life science companies. With its flagship site at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City and its Cambridge site at the Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square, Alexandria LaunchLabs provides move-in-ready office/laboratory space, first-class support resources, shared equipment and services, creative amenities and access to seed capital through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform—all of which are critical for driving the growth of seed- and early-stage companies across the country. The Alexandria LaunchLabs team is currently accepting applications for future members in New York City and Cambridge. For more information or to apply, please visit www.alexandrialaunchlabs.com.

MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES:

Highly flexible wet laboratory and office spaces, starting at $1,995 per month

per month Full-service operations and management

Strategic programming and mentorship

Connectivity with Alexandria's robust life science network

robust life science network Access to seed capital through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform

Shared laboratory equipment

Comprehensive IT/AV package

Open café, lounge and conferencing spaces

Access to Alexandria Center campus amenities and services

About Alexandria Venture Investments

Alexandria Venture Investments, founded in 1996, is the strategic venture capital arm of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Alexandria Venture Investments focuses on novel, breakthrough discoveries in biopharma, diagnostics, research tools, agtech and technology. Based on its experience in and in-depth understanding of the life science and technology industries, its long-term relationships with leading investors and its world-class scientific advisory network, Alexandria Venture Investments is uniquely positioned to fund seed-, early- and growth-stage companies.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018. The asset base in North America includes 21.6 million rentable square feet (RSF) of operating properties and 2.6 million RSF of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction and pre-construction activities with target delivery dates ranging from 2018 through 2019. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 8.0 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle Park. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information, please visit www.are.com.



CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, AVP – Corporate Communications, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (626) 788‑5578

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.are.com

