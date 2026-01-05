Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Celebrates 32 Years of Pioneering Leadership in Life Science Real Estate and Consequential Impact on Advancing Human Health

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, today celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the company's founding as a garage startup and its creation of life science real estate as a transformative new commercial asset class focused on the critically important life science industry — one that is vital to advancing U.S. health, economic resilience, and national security. The significant milestone reaffirms Alexandria's enduring leadership for over three decades at the vanguard of this essential industry, delivering mission-critical infrastructure and creating ecosystems that accelerate life science innovation to address the more than 90% of diseases that still lack effective treatments.

"As the cornerstone of U.S. innovation and societal progress, the life science industry is navigating a period of change. Evolving research funding priorities, organizational challenges at the FDA, ongoing private and public capital market issues, drug pricing efforts, and intensifying global competition pose challenges, yet they also reinforce the importance of sustained and robust domestic life science investment to maintain U.S. global leadership. The industry remains central to national security and to the discovery of groundbreaking technologies, therapies, and cures that improve, extend, and save lives. Among the 44 novel therapies approved by the FDA in 2025, 39% were developed or commercialized by Alexandria tenants," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "As we commemorate our 32nd anniversary and look ahead, Alexandria's mission and differentiated platform have never been more critical and consequential. Our unique Megacampus ecosystems continue to empower scientific advancement and drive the development of new medicines."

Amid a challenging environment, the company's best-in-class asset base — anchored by its highly differentiated Megacampus ecosystems — continues to capture an outsized share of demand and reinforce Alexandria's position as the most trusted brand in life science real estate, evidenced by the following:

In Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and San Diego, which together generated 71% of Alexandria's annual rental revenue as of September 30, 2025, Megacampus occupancy was 91%, exceeding the average market occupancy by 18%.

From January 1, 2023 through September 30, 2025, Alexandria's combined leasing volume in these three markets totaled approximately 105% of the aggregate square footage leased by the next five largest life science real estate owners combined.

The company's strong tenant retention rate averaged more than 80% over the past five years.

These exceptional statistics highlight the strategic importance of Alexandria's Megacampus platform, which uniquely meets the needs of the collaborative life science industry. The scale and flexibility of this differentiated platform, bolstered by Alexandria's strong brand trust, high-quality long-term tenant relationships, and operational excellence, drive the company's economic engine.

Integral to Alexandria's mission is its leadership in fostering collaborations that meaningfully improve human health. A key priority for Alexandria in 2026 is its pioneering public-private partnership with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health focused on leveraging precision medicine to deepen scientific understanding of depression and revolutionize patient care. Central to this effort is the Multi-Level Assessment & Phenotyping in Depression (MAP-D) program, which Alexandria initiated as a bold response to the urgent need for more effective treatments for the disorder. Affecting more than 21 million adults in the United States each year and costing over $380 billion annually, major depressive disorder remains one of the country's most pressing and underserved health challenges. MAP-D aims to modernize clinical trials and enable more personalized diagnosis and treatment. With the design phase complete, Alexandria continues to play a major leadership role toward realizing a seminal clinical study to identify and validate biomarkers for depression, which is targeted to launch in May in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month.

