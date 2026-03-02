Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.72 per Common Share for 1Q26

PASADENA, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per common share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2026.

The declared dividend of $0.72 per common share is consistent with that of the preceding quarter and reflects the company's commitment to fortify its already strong balance sheet, enhance financial flexibility and preserve liquidity. In addition to conserving significant capital, the dividend provides an attractive yield on its common stock of 5.2%, based on the closing stock price on February 26, 2026. Additionally, its dividend payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividends divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 33% for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle, and New York City. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Joel Marcus, Executive Chairman & Founder, (626) 578-0777, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.