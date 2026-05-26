Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Celebrates Consequential Impact Achieved Through its Longstanding Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation

Alexandria's support of the Warrior Fitness Program advances resilience, restores physical health

and enhances cognitive performance of Naval Special Warfare operators and veterans

PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science and advanced technology cluster locations, today highlighted the profound and growing impact of its longstanding partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF), including Alexandria's leadership support and direct program funding of the Foundation's Warrior Fitness Program, one of the most comprehensive and highly utilized health and performance initiatives serving the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community.

Alexandria is proud to enable the Navy SEAL Foundation's mission to provide critical and ongoing support for the warriors, veterans and families of the NSW community. Through its consequential contributions to the Warrior Fitness Program's West Coast facility in San Diego, Alexandria has helped advance a highly specialized, evidence-based model of care focused on restoring physical health, cognitive performance, resilience and overall quality of life for those who have served our nation at the highest level. The 19,188 square foot facility, which opened in November 2023 in partnership with Alexandria and the NSF, features advanced performance and fitness technology with expert personnel to help Navy SEAL warriors and veterans physically and mentally recover and rebuild from injuries and trauma. The Warrior Fitness Program is a flagship health initiative that provides individualized, multidisciplinary care to active-duty SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCCs), reservists, transitioning operators and veterans. Participants receive integrated support from strength and conditioning coaches, performance dietitians, speech-language pathologists, chiropractors, recovery specialists and cognitive performance experts. After more than two decades of war and high operational tempo, the need for this level of care to address the cumulative physical and cognitive toll remains profound.

"We have been an active supporter of the NSF since 2010, and our mission-critical partnership reflects our shared and enduring commitment to advancing human health, strengthening communities, and supporting extraordinary individuals who devote themselves to protecting our country," said Tony Duynstee, senior vice president and strategic market director of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and veteran Navy SEAL. "The Warrior Fitness Program is delivering truly life-changing outcomes for members of the Naval Special Warfare community. It helps warriors and veterans heal, recover, perform and thrive physically, mentally and emotionally. We are honored to support this mission and deeply grateful to the Navy SEAL Foundation for its remarkable leadership and impact."

Demand for the Warrior Fitness Program has increased by 67% over the past two years and continues to grow significantly. In 2023, the program served 206 warriors, increased to 319 warriors in 2024, and most recently, 344 warriors in 2025, according to the Foundation's latest impact statement. The measurable outcomes are equally compelling. In 2024, active-duty participants improved cognitive scores by an average of 11.8 points and veterans improved cognitive scores by an average of 9.8 points. Participants also reported meaningful improvements in body composition, sleep, pain reduction, mobility, concentration, energy, recovery and overall mental well-being. These outcomes represent far more than statistics. One participating active-duty SEAL described the program as, "the gold standard for modern American healthcare."

Through strategic partnership, direct program funding, event leadership and fundraising, Alexandria's commitment has strengthened the Foundation's ability to provide world-class, individualized support that is restoring strength, confidence, readiness and hope for warriors and veterans across the country. Joel Marcus, founder and executive chairman of Alexandria, received the 2020 Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the Foundation and its programs. He has also been a member of the Foundation's board since 2018 and served as the New York City Benefit Chairman in 2017. In addition to the company's consequential support of the Navy SEAL Foundation, Mr. Marcus serves on the board of directors for the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, which recognizes Medal of Honor recipients by sharing extraordinary stories of service, selflessness and sacrifice at their museum in Arlington, Texas.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's impact on the development of novel medicines, treatments, therapies, and cures and on human health and well-being; Alexandria's thought leadership, collaborations, investments, and progress relating to the treatment of depression; the launch, goals, and efforts of the MAP-D program; the likelihood of continued commitment and efforts by Alexandria to foster collaboration that improves human health; and Alexandria's ability to meet and anticipate industry needs and maintain strategic relationships. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs, or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Cohen, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Strategy Events, (646) 799-2617, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.