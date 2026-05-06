Joel S. Marcus, Executive Chairman and Founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., Honored with the Prestigious Richard J. Bolte Sr. Award from the Science History Institute Museum & Library in Recognition of His Consequential Long-Term Impact on the Life Science Industry

PASADENA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science and advanced technology innovation cluster locations, today announced that Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder, will receive the Richard J. Bolte Sr. Award during a gala and ceremony hosted this evening by the Science History Institute Museum & Library in Old City, Philadelphia. The Richard J. Bolte Sr. Award honors exemplary leaders who provide unique and consequential products or services vital to the continuing growth and development of the chemical and molecular life science communities.

"Joel understands that building a thriving life science ecosystem is about far more than real estate – it's about people. His work reflects a unique mission-driven approach, complemented by heartfelt philanthropy and a deep investment in the success of others," said David Cole, president and chief executive officer of the Science History Institute. Mr. Marcus joins an esteemed cohort of past awardees, including Lita Nelsen (2025), a global authority on university technology transfer and commercialization; Dr. Eugene Garfield (2007), whose work fundamentally shaped how scientific research is measured and evaluated worldwide; Dr. Alan Walton (2013), who was instrumental in the development and funding of the Human Genome project and former member of Alexandria's Board of Directors; and Dr. Jerry Sudarsky (2008), Alexandria's co-founder.

Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach, five-time national champion as former head coach of Duke basketball and six-time gold medalist as former head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team, reflected on Joel as a leader and their longstanding friendship, sharing, "Joel's really the ultimate team player. He's a very curious leader, which are the best leaders because they listen and they want to expand what they do. They know that in doing well, they can help others do well. He's got a beautiful heart and is completely trustworthy. And he has your back. He wants other people to have the opportunity to be successful. There's that expression – one-of-a-kind – Joel is one-of-a-kind."

Since the company's founding in 1994 as a garage startup with $19 million in Series A capital, Mr. Marcus has pioneered the life science real estate niche and led the remarkable growth of Alexandria into a one-of-a-kind NYSE-listed company with a $20.44 billion total market capitalization and a 35.8 million RSF operating asset base in North America as of March 31, 2026. Today, Alexandria provides vital support to the engine that catalyzes life-changing and life-saving innovation, with nearly half of the novel therapies approved by the FDA since 2013 marketed by Alexandria tenants.

Roger Perlmutter, chief executive officer of Eikon Therapeutics and former president of Merck Research Laboratories, where he led the development of Keytruda®, a transformative globally best-selling immunotherapy that redefined cancer treatment, stated, "Joel really understands the importance of community from all of its different perspectives. It begins with vision, but behind that vision is a dogged attention to detail. As a visionary he saw early on, in a very purposeful way, you could create communities that would permit biomedical researchers to do more than what they imagined, and he could facilitate that. He could create spaces, attract individuals and bring their power to bear on the way in which people work together. And if he did that well, and he supported environments that enhanced communication, then that would accelerate progress. And he was absolutely right."

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and each year, major depressive disorder affects more than 21 million adults, nearly one-third of whom suffer from treatment-resistant depression. The economic burden exceeds $380 billion annually, rivaling the nation's largest drivers of chronic disease-related health care spending. Currently, depression is treated with a one-size-fits-all approach, leaving many patients to cycle through therapies for months or years without success. Guided by his mission-driven commitment to advance human health and the company's unrivaled ability to catalyze collaboration, Mr. Marcus is leading Alexandria's partnership with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) to address this severe unmet need by advancing a precision medicine framework for depression. The Multi-Level Assessment & Phenotyping in Depression (MAP-D) project will build one of the most comprehensive datasets ever assembled to identify subgroups and validate biomarkers for depression and, ultimately, advance the development of new treatments for major depressive disorder at the individual patient level.

This latest recognition from the Science History Institute reinforces the consequential impact of Mr. Marcus' egoless leadership, which has helped shape the culture of idea meritocracy and operational excellence of Alexandria's best-in-class team; fortify its unmatched ability to develop and maintain trusted relationships with top life science entities; and support the company's strategic leadership in creating long-term value for its investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's impact on the development of novel medicines, treatments, therapies, and cures and on human health and well-being; Alexandria's thought leadership, collaborations, investments, and progress relating to the treatment of depression; the launch, goals, and efforts of the MAP-D program; the likelihood of continued commitment and efforts by Alexandria to foster collaboration that improves human health; and Alexandria's ability to meet and anticipate industry needs and maintain strategic relationships. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs, or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Cohen, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Strategy, (646) 799-2617, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.