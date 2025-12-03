Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.72 per Common Share for 4Q25, a Decrease of $0.60, or 45%, Compared to 3Q25

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 45% reduction from the dividend declared for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2025.

The Board's decision to reduce the declared dividend per common share reflects the company's commitment to fortify its already strong balance sheet, enhancing financial flexibility and preserving liquidity of approximately $410 million on an annual basis. In addition to conserving significant capital, the dividend provides an attractive yield on its common stock of 5.4%, based on the closing stock price on December 1, 2025.

