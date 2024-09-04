Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $1.30 per Common Share for 3Q24, for an Aggregate of $5.14 per Common Share for the 12 Months Ending September 30, 2024, an Increase of 24 Cents, or 5 Percent, Over the 12 Months Ended September 30, 2023

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per common share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending September 30, 2024 of $5.14 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2023.

The dividend allows the company to share its continued high-quality, strong and increasing net cash provided by operating activities with its common stockholders while retaining a significant portion for reinvestment into its highly leased pipeline of new Class A/A+ development and redevelopment projects. For the five-year period ending December 31, 2024, the company expects to generate for reinvestment an aggregate $2.1 billion of net cash provided by operating activities after dividends.1 Additionally, its dividend payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividends divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 55 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Growth in the company's net cash provided by operating activities continues to generate opportunities to increase the company's quarterly cash dividend per common share while maintaining a low FFO payout ratio.

1. Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends (i) excludes timing differences such as changes in operating assets and liabilities and (ii) includes deductions for distributions to the company's consolidated real estate joint venture partners. Amount represents the years ended December 31, 2020 through 2023 and the midpoint of our 2024 guidance range as provided on July 22, 2024.

