Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Executive Chairman and Founder Joel Marcus Appointed to Emily Krzyzewski Center Board

PASADENA, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments, has been appointed to the Emily Krzyzewski Center board of directors, effective immediately.

Founded in 2006 by Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, head coach of Duke Men's Basketball, the Emily K Center is a non-profit organization that serves as a college access hub in Durham, North Carolina. The Center is dedicated to nurturing and empowering academically focused, low-income students on their path to college and beyond. As a member of the Emily K Center board, Mr. Marcus will work with the Center's executive director, Adam Eigenrauch, and its board of directors, including chair and founder Mike Krzyzewski, as well as Durham community members, to provide programmatic and philanthropic support and guidance.

"We are overjoyed Joel has joined the Emily K Center team," said Mr. Eigenrauch. "Joel's deep entrepreneurial and leadership experience will be a tremendous asset as we work to ensure the Center is able to continue preparing students for college while developing their character and leadership skills for years to come. We are extremely grateful for his dedication to Durham's youth."

"It is a great honor and privilege to join the Emily K Center board and to support the Center in its critical efforts to strengthen the future of Durham, where Alexandria has a significant presence in our Research Triangle Park innovation cluster," said Mr. Marcus. "At Alexandria, we are committed to the long-term vitality of the communities in which we live and work. By providing underserved Durham students with educational resources and opportunities in an incredibly hands-on and impactful way, we are building up the community's next generation of innovators and leaders."

The leading owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science and technology campuses, Alexandria provides critical resources and expertise to leading non-profit organizations focused on preparing students for the 21st-century job market and beyond—in particular, the future life science and technology leaders critical to driving innovation that will be key to improving patient lives and ultimately solving disease.

Alexandria is engaged in improving the health and strength of each of its cluster communities through its philanthropic and volunteerism efforts. For example, Alexandria partnered with Computer Science for All (CS4All) in New York City to launch a 10-year initiative to bring computer science education to the city's 1.1 million public school students. Through Alexandria's long-term support of Breakthrough Greater Boston and its six-year, tuition-free program providing intensive, out-of-school services to low-income middle and high school students, the company is helping to change their academic trajectories and support them along the path to college.

In addition to supporting innovative non-profit organizations doing groundbreaking work to further STEM education and to serve critical needs of local communities in which it operates, Alexandria leverages its resources, people, network and expertise to support medical research, military support services and other unique philanthropic organizations aligned with the company's mission to advance human health, overcome global hunger and improve the quality of people's lives.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018. The asset base in North America includes 20.8 million RSF of operating properties and 3.5 million RSF of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction and pre-construction activities with target delivery dates ranging from 2018 through 2020. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 5.9 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects, including 3.6 million SF of intermediate-term development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle Park. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide its innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through its venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information, please visit www.are.com.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Senior Manager – Corporate Communications, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (626) 788-5578

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-executive-chairman-and-founder-joel-marcus-appointed-to-emily-krzyzewski-center-board-300668089.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.are.com

