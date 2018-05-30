Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Executive Chairman and Founder Joel Marcus to Deliver Keynote at Research Triangle Regional Partnership's 2018 State of the Region Event

PASADENA, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that its executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, is serving as a keynote speaker at the Research Triangle Regional Partnership's 2018 State of the Region event this afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The event is expected to draw nearly 1,000 business and community leaders to assess the Triangle's attributes and address the challenges of making the cluster more competitive. This year's event will highlight how the cluster can facilitate economic growth and provide infrastructural improvements to prepare for more diversified expansion in the future.

Mr. Marcus's remarks will focus on what it takes to build a vibrant life science, technology and agtech cluster. He will highlight Alexandria's successful execution of its urban cluster campus strategy across the top innovation clusters in the United States. Mr. Marcus will also discuss how Research Triangle Park compares to other key innovation clusters and the need for the region to urbanize to drive innovation and growth.

"It is an honor to have been invited to speak to a group of key stakeholders invested in the future growth of the Research Triangle cluster," said Mr. Marcus. "With the Triangle's diverse mix of companies, renowned academic institutions, skilled talent and venture capital funding, the cluster has some of the key ingredients to enable innovative companies to grow. Now more than ever, it is critical for the Research Triangle Park to pursue its non-profit mission with a sense of urgency and to make investments toward urbanization that will catalyze the ecosystem."

