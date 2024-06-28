Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Releases 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Its Longstanding Leadership at the Vanguard and Heart of the Life Science Industry

Alexandria announces that a recently completed large-scale solar farm is now supplying renewable power to meet 100% of its Greater Boston region's electricity load through a long-term power purchase agreement

Alexandria joined Moderna and the Massachusetts governor on June 26 to celebrate the grand opening of the mRNA leader's new HQ and R&D center, designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge, at 325 Binney Street on the One Kendall Square mega campus

PASADENA, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, reinforcing the company's longstanding operational excellence across its industry-leading, differentiated Labspace® platform. At the vanguard and heart of the life science industry for over 30 years, Alexandria provides the complex infrastructure needed to support this vital industry's mission-critical work to develop new treatments and cures. In Greater Boston, the top life science cluster in the world, Alexandria continues to advance its renewable electricity strategy with the recent completion of a large-scale solar farm in early June, which is now supplying renewable power to meet 100% of the region's electricity load for Alexandria-paid accounts through a long-term power purchase agreement and enabling its tenants to meet their sustainability goals.

An exceptional example of Alexandria's alignment of its strategic sustainability goals with those of its tenants is Moderna's new global HQ and R&D center at 325 Binney Street, for which Alexandria received a Cambridge Chamber of Commerce 2023 Visionary Award. Alexandria joined Moderna and the Massachusetts governor on June 26 to celebrate the grand opening of this state-of-the-art, 462,100 RSF facility. Located on the Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square mega campus, 325 Binney Street supports Moderna as the company advances its world-class mRNA platform — the platform behind its COVID-19 and RSV vaccines — and helps the company recruit and retain the best talent while minimizing its environmental footprint. The ultra-efficient building is targeting LEED Zero Energy and LEED Platinum Core & Shell certifications, reduced fossil fuel use through the implementation of a geothermal system and 100% renewable electricity, resulting in an estimated 97% emissions reduction.

Alexandria was named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the second consecutive year in April 2024. Its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report details its innovative strategy for reducing emissions in its essential Labspace infrastructure through energy efficiency, electrification and alternative energy, and renewable electricity. As part of the report, the company launched its new target to reduce operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity 30% by 2030 from a 2022 baseline. The report also spotlights Alexandria's pioneering efforts to develop and implement scalable, long-term solutions to some of the nation's most pressing issues through its eight corporate responsibility pillars, including prioritizing mental health and addiction.

Additional notable corporate responsibility initiatives and achievements in the report include:

Outperforming a CRREM-aligned science-based emissions reduction pathway for operational GHG emissions intensity in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Earning several achievements in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment: 4-Star Ratings in the operating asset and development benchmarks, seventh consecutive Green Star designation and sixth consecutive "A" disclosure score with a perfect score of 100 and a #1 ranking for transparency regarding sustainability practices and reporting.

Pursuing Zero Energy certification for 685 Gateway Boulevard, which earned an AIA California 2023 Design Award for Climate Action, is designated as Zero Energy Ready and is on track to achieve ILFI Zero Energy certification.

Utilizing alternative energy sources, such as geothermal energy at the recent development delivery to Eli Lilly at 15 Necco Street in Greater Boston and wastewater heat recovery at Alexandria's innovative energy district on its South Lake Union mega campus in Seattle .

and wastewater heat recovery at innovative energy district on its South Lake Union mega campus in . Generating 50% of its annual rental revenue from 94 properties that have earned or are targeting LEED certification as of December 31, 2023 .

. Pioneering OneFifteen, a novel, data-driven comprehensive care model on an integrated campus in Dayton, Ohio that provides the full continuum of care to support addiction recovery and has treated over 7,500 patients since opening in 2019.

The full report, which obtained third-party limited assurance from DNV Business Assurance USA, Inc. and was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, is available on the Corporate Responsibility page of the company's website.

