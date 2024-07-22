Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2Q24 and 1H24 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.25 and $1.22, respectively; and 2Q24 and 1H24 FFO per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $2.36 and $4.71, respectively

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Key highlights















Operating results 2Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23

Total revenues:















In millions $ 766.7

$ 713.9

$ 1,535.8

$ 1,414.7

Growth 7.4 %



8.6 %



Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted: In millions $ 42.9

$ 87.3

$ 209.8

$ 162.5

Per share $ 0.25

$ 0.51

$ 1.22

$ 0.95

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted:



In millions $ 405.5

$ 382.4

$ 809.4

$ 756.1

Per share $ 2.36

$ 2.24

$ 4.71

$ 4.43



An operationally excellent, industry-leading REIT with a high-quality, diverse client base to support growing revenues, stable cash flows, and strong margins

(As of June 30, 2024, unless stated otherwise)







Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from mega campuses

74 %



Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants

53 %



Sustained strength in tenant collections:







Tenant receivables as a percentage of 2Q24 rental revenues

0.9 %

July 2024 tenant rents and receivables collected as of July 22, 2024

99.7 %



2Q24 tenant rents and receivables collected as of July 22, 2024

99.9 %



Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.6 %



Operating margin

72 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

72 %



Percentage of leases containing annual rent escalations

96 %



Weighted-average remaining lease term:







Top 20 tenants

9.4 years All tenants

7.4 years

Strong leasing volume and solid rental rate increases

Strong leasing volume aggregating 1.1 million RSF during 2Q24.

Solid rental rate increases of 7.4% and 3.7% (cash basis) for 2Q24 and 26.2% and 15.0% (cash basis) for 1H24.

79% of our leasing activity during the last twelve months was generated from our existing tenant base.











2Q24



1H24







Total leasing activity – RSF

1,114,001



2,256,858







Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

340,989



441,221







Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:

















RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

589,650



1,584,420







Rental rate increase

7.4 %



26.2 %







Rental rate increase (cash basis)

3.7 %



15.0 %











Continued solid net operating income and internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.9 billion for 2Q24 annualized, up $122.7 million , or 6.9%, compared to 2Q23 annualized.

for 2Q24 annualized, up , or 6.9%, compared to 2Q23 annualized. Same property net operating income growth of 1.5% and 3.9% (cash basis) for 2Q24 over 2Q23 and 1.1% and 3.7% (cash basis) for 1H24 over 1H23.

96% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity; top 10% credit rating ranking among all publicly traded U.S. REITs

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.4x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.5x for 2Q24 annualized.

Significant liquidity of $5.6 billion .

. 32% of our total debt matures in 2049 and beyond.

13.0 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.

97.3% of our debt has a fixed rate.

Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 29%.

$1.1 billion of expected capital contribution commitments from existing consolidated real estate joint venture partners to fund construction from 3Q24 through 2027.

Consistent dividend strategy with a focus on retaining significant net cash flows from operating activities after dividends for reinvestment

Common stock dividend declared for 2Q24 of $1.30 per common share aggregating $5.08 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 , up 24 cents , or 5%, over the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 .

per common share aggregating per common share for the twelve months ended , up , or 5%, over the twelve months ended . Dividend yield of 4.4% as of June 30, 2024 .

. Dividend payout ratio of 55% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 .

. Average annual dividend per-share growth of 5% from 2020 through 2Q24 annualized.

Significant net cash flows from operating activities after dividends retained for reinvestment aggregating $2.1 billion for the years ended December 31, 2020 through 2023 and including the midpoint of our 2024 guidance range for net cash provided by operating activities after dividends.

Ongoing execution of Alexandria's 2024 capital strategy

We expect to continue pursuing our strategy to fund a significant portion of our capital requirements for the year ending December 31, 2024 with dispositions and sales of partial interests and are actively pursuing several dispositions and partial interest sale opportunities.

(in millions)





Completed dispositions of 100% interest in properties not integral to our mega campus strategy

$ 77 (1) Pending transactions subject to letters of intent or purchase and sale agreement negotiations

807

Forward equity sales agreements expected to be settled in 2024

27





911

Additional targeted dispositions, sales of partial interests, and common equity

639

2024 guidance midpoint for dispositions, sales of partial interests, and common equity

$ 1,550







(1) Refer to "Dispositions and sales of partial interests" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Alexandria's highly leased value-creation pipeline delivered incremental annual net operating income of $16 million commencing during 2Q24 and is expected to deliver incremental annual net operating income aggregating $480 million by 1Q28

During 2Q24, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 284,982 RSF that are 100% leased across multiple submarkets and delivered incremental annual net operating income of $16 million . 2Q24 deliveries included: 195,435 and 25,655 RSF at 9810 Darnestown Road and 9808 Medical Center Drive, respectively, located on the Alexandria Center ® for Life Science – Shady Grove mega campus in our Rockville submarket.

. 2Q24 deliveries included: Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $80 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent, with a weighted-average burn-off period of approximately seven months, from recently delivered projects.

upon the burn-off of initial free rent, with a weighted-average burn-off period of approximately seven months, from recently delivered projects. 69% of the RSF in our total value-creation pipeline is within our mega campuses.







Development and Redevelopment Projects

Incremental Annual Net Operating Income

RSF

Leased/ Negotiating Percentage





(dollars in millions)





















Placed into service:





















1Q24

$ 26

343,445



100 %







2Q24

16

284,982



100







Placed into service in 1H24

$ 42

628,427



100 %































Expected to be placed into service(1):





















3Q24 through 4Q25

$ 187 (2) 5,432,915













1Q26 through 1Q28

293





61 % (3)









$ 480









































(1) Represents expected incremental annual net operating income to be placed into service from deliveries of projects undergoing construction and one committed near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years.





(2) Includes 1.5 million RSF that is expected to stabilize through 2025 and is 87% leased, and partial deliveries through 4Q25 from projects expected to stabilize in 2026 and beyond. In addition to the projects represented, we are evaluating one priority anticipated development project that could commence active construction in 2H24 and may have initial delivery in 2025. Refer to the initial and stabilized occupancy years under "New Class A/A+ development and redevelopment properties: current projects" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.





(3) 71% of the leased RSF of our value-creation projects was generated from our existing tenant base.

Strong balance sheet management

Key metrics as of or for the three months ended June 30, 2024

$32.5 billion in total market capitalization.

in total market capitalization. $20.1 billion in total equity capitalization, which ranks in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.





2Q24

Target



Quarter Annualized

Trailing 12 Months

4Q24 Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA

5.4x

5.6x

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.5x

4.6x

Greater than or equal to 4.5x

Key capital events

In July 2024 , we executed an agreement with the lender group to amend and restate our unsecured senior line of credit to, among other changes, extend the maturity date from January 22, 2028 to January 22, 2030 , including extension options that we control. We expect that the amendment and restatement will become effective in September 2024 upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.

, we executed an agreement with the lender group to amend and restate our unsecured senior line of credit to, among other changes, extend the maturity date from to , including extension options that we control. We expect that the amendment and restatement will become effective in upon the satisfaction of certain conditions. During 2Q24, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $27.8 million to sell 230 thousand shares of common stock under our ATM program at an average price of $122.32 (before underwriting discounts). We expect to settle these forward equity sales agreements in 2024. As of July 22, 2024 , the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock was $1.47 billion .

Investments

As of June 30, 2024 : Our non-real estate investments aggregated $1.5 billion . Unrealized gains presented in our consolidated balance sheet were $159.8 million , comprising gross unrealized gains and losses aggregating $284.2 million and $124.4 million , respectively.

: Investment loss of $43.7 million for 2Q24 presented in our consolidated statement of operations consisted of $33.4 million of realized gains, partially offset by $12.8 million of impairment charges and $64.2 million of unrealized losses.

Other key highlights

In June 2024 , Alexandria was added to the Health Care REITs industry under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) by S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI, and to the FTSE NAREIT Equity Health Care Index.

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:



2Q24

2Q23

2Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23

1H24

1H23 (in millions, except per share amounts)

Amount

Per Share – Diluted

Amount

Per Share – Diluted Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments

$ (64.2)

$ (77.9)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.46)

$ (35.1)

$ (143.8)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.84) Gain on sales of real estate

—

214.8

—

1.26

0.4

214.8

—

1.26 Impairment of non-real estate investments

(12.8)

(23.0)

(0.08)

(0.13)

(27.5)

(23.0)

(0.16)

(0.13) Impairment of real estate

(30.8)

(168.6)

(0.18)

(0.99)

(30.8)

(168.6)

(0.18)

(0.99) Total

$ (107.8)

$ (54.7)

$ (0.63)

$ (0.32)

$ (93.0)

$ (120.6)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.70)

Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Subsequent event

In July 2024 , we executed an amendment to our existing ground lease agreement at the Alexandria Technology Square® mega campus aggregating 1.2 million RSF in our Cambridge submarket to extend the term by 24 years from January 1, 2065 to December 31, 2088 . The amendment requires that we prepay our entire rent obligation for the extended lease term aggregating $270.0 million in two equal installments during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. This amount will be amortized on a straight-line basis over the remaining lease term from July 2024 through December 2088 , and the amended operating lease will result in an incremental annual rent expense of approximately $3.6 million . Alexandria Technology Square® is a foundational mega campus in the heart of the global life science ecosystem in Cambridge and is the Greater Boston base of operations of key strategic long-tenured tenants such as Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Massachusetts Institute of Technology , and Mass General Brigham. Securing this ground lease through December 2088 significantly enhances the long-term value of our investment in this critical mega campus.

Industry and corporate responsibility leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

In June 2024 , we released our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, which reinforces our longstanding operational excellence across our differentiated Labspace ® platform and highlights: Our new target to reduce operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by advancing our energy efficiency, electrification, alternative energy, and renewable electricity initiatives. As an example of our renewable electricity initiatives, a recent long-term power purchase agreement in our Greater Boston market is expected to enable us to meet 100% of the electricity needs for Alexandria -paid accounts in this market with renewable energy. Our pioneering corporate responsibility pillars, which aim to address the most pressing issues facing our nation, including the mental health and addiction crises.

, we released our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, which reinforces our longstanding operational excellence across our differentiated Labspace platform and highlights: In April 2024 , Alexandria earned several 2024 regional TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Awards from BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association). The TOBY Awards are the commercial real estate industry's highest recognition honoring excellence in commercial building management and operations. In the BOMA Mid-Atlantic region, 60 Binney Street on the Alexandria Center ® at Kendall Square mega campus won in the Life Science category and Building 1400 on the Alexandria Center ® at One Kendall Square mega campus won in the Renovated Building category. In the BOMA Pacific Southwest region, the Alexandria Center ® for Life Science – San Carlos mega campus won in the Life Science category. In the BOMA Pacific Northwest region, 1165 Eastlake Avenue East on the Alexandria Center ® for Life Science – Eastlake mega campus won in the Life Science category.

, earned several 2024 regional TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Awards from BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association). The TOBY Awards are the commercial real estate industry's highest recognition honoring excellence in commercial building management and operations. Additionally, our innovative energy district at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – South Lake Union mega campus received the Seattle 2030 District's 2024 Vision Award for Energy, and 6040 George Watts Hill Drive, Phase II, in Research Triangle was recognized as the Best Development Project in the 2024 Triangle Commercial Real Estate Women's (TCREW) Champion Awards.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche with our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle, and New York City. As of June 30, 2024, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $32.5 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 42.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.3 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one committed near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Guidance

June 30, 2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) The following guidance for 2024 has been updated to reflect our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of the Earnings Press Release for additional details. Changes to our guidance for 2024 key sources and uses of capital include a $150 million increase to the midpoint of our guidance range for dispositions, sales of partial interests, and common equity primarily to fund the first $135 million installment of the ground lease prepayment at our Alexandria Technology Square® mega campus aggregating 1.2 million RSF in our Cambridge submarket due in the fourth quarter of 2024 in connection with an amendment of our existing ground lease agreement to extend the term of the lease by 24 years from January 1, 2065 to December 31, 2088. Refer to "Subsequent event" in the Earnings Press Release for additional information.













2024 Guidance Midpoint Summary of Key Changes in Guidance

As of 7/22/24

As of 4/22/24

Summary of Key Changes in Sources and Uses of Capital

As of 7/22/24

As of 4/22/24 EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted

See updates below

Dispositions, sales of partial interests, and common equity

$1,550

$1,400











Ground lease prepayment(1)

$135

$—























Key Credit Metric Targets(2)



Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q24 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q24 annualized

Greater than or equal to 4.5x







Projected 2024 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted





As of 7/22/24

As of 4/22/24

Earnings per share(3)

$2.98 to $3.10

$3.60 to $3.72

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

5.95



5.95



Impairment of real estate – rental properties and land

0.01



—



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.05)



(0.06)



Funds from operations per share(2)

$8.89 to $9.01



$9.49 to $9.61



Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

0.20



(0.17)



Impairment of non-real estate investments

0.16



0.09



Impairment of real estate

0.17



—



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)



—



Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(2)

$9.41 to $9.53



$9.41 to $9.53



Midpoint

$9.47



$9.47





























Certain Completed Items Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Sources of capital:

















Incremental debt

$ 885

$ 885

$ 885

See below Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends

400

500

450





Dispositions, sales of partial interests, and common equity(4) (refer to page 6)

1,050

2,050

1,550

(4) Total sources of capital

$ 2,335

$ 3,435

$ 2,885





Uses of capital:

















Construction

$ 1,950

$ 2,550

$ 2,250





Acquisitions (refer to page 5)

250

750

500

$ 202

Ground lease prepayment(1)

135

135

135





Total uses of capital

$ 2,335

$ 3,435

$ 2,885





Incremental debt (included above):

















Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable(5)

$ 1,000

$ 1,000

$ 1,000

$ 1,000 (5) Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper, and other

(115)

(115)

(115)





Net incremental debt

$ 885

$ 885

$ 885









Key Assumptions

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2024

94.6 %

95.6 %

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Rental rate increases

11.0 %

19.0 %

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

5.0 %

13.0 %

Same property performance:









Net operating income increases

0.5 %

2.5 %

Net operating income increases (cash basis)

3.0 %

5.0 %

Straight-line rent revenue

$ 169

$ 184

General and administrative expenses

$ 181

$ 191

Capitalization of interest

$ 325

$ 355

Interest expense

$ 154

$ 184

Realized gains on non-real estate investments(6)

$ 95

$ 125







(1) Refer to "Subsequent event" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details. (2) Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details. (3) Excludes unrealized gains or losses on non-real estate investments after June 30, 2024 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (4) We expect to continue pursuing our strategy to fund a significant portion of our capital requirements for the year ending December 31, 2024 with dispositions and sales of partial interests in properties not integral to our mega campus strategy and are actively pursuing several dispositions and partial interest sale opportunities. As of July 22, 2024, we completed dispositions aggregating $77.2 million, have additional pending transactions subject to letters of intent or purchase and sale agreement negotiations aggregating $806.7 million, and entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $27.8 million, which, in aggregate, represents 59% of the $1.55 billion midpoint of our guidance range. (5) Represents $1.0 billion of unsecured senior notes payable issued in February 2024. Subject to market conditions, we may seek additional opportunities in 2024 to fund the repayment of our $600.0 million of 3.45% unsecured senior notes payable due on April 30, 2025 through issuance of additional unsecured senior notes payable, which is not assumed in our current 2024 guidance. (6) Represents realized gains and losses included in funds from operations per share – diluted, as adjusted, and excludes significant impairments realized on non-real estate investments, if any. Refer to "Investments" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

Acquisitions June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Operating Occupancy

Future Development RSF(1)

Purchase Price Completed in 1Q24:

























285, 299, 307, and 345 Dorchester Avenue (60% interest in consolidated JV)

Seaport Innovation District/Greater Boston

1/30/24

N/A

1,040,000

$ 155,321

Other





















39,490

























194,811

Completed in 2Q24:

























Other





















7,000

























201,811

Pending acquisitions subject to signed letters of intent or purchase and sale agreements





















47,600























$ 249,411





























2024 guidance range





















$250,000 – $750,000































(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction.

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Sale

Interest Sold

RSF

Sales Price

Dispositions of 100% interest in properties not integral to our mega campus strategy























Completed in 1H24:























99 A Street(1)

Seaport Innovation District/Greater Boston

3/8/24

100 %

235,000

$ 13,350

Other



















3,863























17,213

Completed in July 2024:























Other(2)



















60,000























77,213

Pending transactions subject to letters of intent or purchase and sale agreement negotiations















806,728

Additional targeted dispositions and sales of partial interests



















TBD























$ 883,941



























2024 guidance range for dispositions, sales of partial interests, and common equity















$1,050,000 – $2,050,000







(1) We completed the sale during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and recognized no gain or loss. (2) The disposition completed in July 2024 was leased to a single tenant with a July 2024 lease expiration and had annual net operating income of $18.6 million based upon 2Q24 annualized. This asset was previously considered to be a potential development project upon expiration of an in-place non-laboratory space lease in July 2024.

Earnings Call Information and About the Company

June 30, 2024

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 8478776.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: https://www.are.com/fs/2024q2.pdf.

For any questions, please contact [email protected]; Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Peter M. Moglia, chief executive officer and chief investment officer; Marc E. Binda, chief financial officer and treasurer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 633-7790; or Sara M. Kabakoff, senior vice president – chief content officer.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche with our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle, and New York City. As of June 30, 2024, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $32.5 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 42.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.3 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one committed near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2024 earnings per share, 2024 funds from operations per share, 2024 funds from operations per share, as adjusted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Any offers to sell or solicitations to buy our securities shall be made only by means of a prospectus approved for that purpose. Unless otherwise indicated, the "Company," "Alexandria," "ARE," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and our consolidated subsidiaries. Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation®, That's What's in Our DNA®, Labspace®, At the Vanguard and Heart of the Life Science Ecosystem™, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Technology Center®, and Alexandria Innovation Center® are copyrights and trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Consolidated Statements of Operations June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

6/30/24

6/30/23 Revenues:



























Income from rentals

$ 755,162

$ 755,551

$ 742,637

$ 707,531

$ 704,339

$ 1,510,713

$ 1,392,288 Other income

11,572

13,557

14,579

6,257

9,561

25,129

22,407 Total revenues

766,734

769,108

757,216

713,788

713,900

1,535,842

1,414,695





























Expenses:



























Rental operations

217,254

218,314

222,726

217,687

211,834

435,568

418,767 General and administrative

44,629

47,055

59,289

45,987

45,882

91,684

94,078 Interest

45,789

40,840

31,967

11,411

17,072

86,629

30,826 Depreciation and amortization

290,720

287,554

285,246

269,370

273,555

578,274

538,857 Impairment of real estate

30,763

—

271,890

20,649

168,575

30,763

168,575 Total expenses

629,155

593,763

871,118

565,104

716,918

1,222,918

1,251,103





























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

130

155

363

242

181

285

375 Investment (loss) income

(43,660)

43,284

8,654

(80,672)

(78,268)

(376)

(123,379) Gain on sales of real estate

—

392

62,227

—

214,810

392

214,810 Net income (loss)

94,049

219,176

(42,658)

68,254

133,705

313,225

255,398 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(47,347)

(48,631)

(45,771)

(43,985)

(43,768)

(95,978)

(87,599) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders

46,702

170,545

(88,429)

24,269

89,937

217,247

167,799 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(3,785)

(3,659)

(3,498)

(2,414)

(2,677)

(7,444)

(5,283) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 42,917

$ 166,886

$ (91,927)

$ 21,855

$ 87,260

$ 209,803

$ 162,516





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders:



























Basic

$ 0.25

$ 0.97

$ (0.54)

$ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 1.22

$ 0.95 Diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.97

$ (0.54)

$ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 1.22

$ 0.95





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



























Basic

172,013

171,949

171,096

170,890

170,864

171,981

170,824 Diluted

172,013

171,949

171,096

170,890

170,864

171,981

170,824





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.30

$ 1.27

$ 1.27

$ 1.24

$ 1.24

$ 2.57

$ 2.45

Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 (In thousands)



6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 32,673,839

$ 32,323,138

$ 31,633,511

$ 31,712,731

$ 31,178,054 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

40,535

40,636

37,780

37,695

37,801 Cash and cash equivalents

561,021

722,176

618,190

532,390

924,370 Restricted cash

4,832

9,519

42,581

35,321

35,920 Tenant receivables

6,822

7,469

8,211

6,897

6,951 Deferred rent

1,190,336

1,138,936

1,050,319

1,012,666

984,366 Deferred leasing costs

519,629

520,616

509,398

512,216

520,610 Investments

1,494,348

1,511,588

1,449,518

1,431,766

1,495,994 Other assets

1,356,503

1,424,968

1,421,894

1,501,611

1,475,191 Total assets

$ 37,847,865

$ 37,699,046

$ 36,771,402

$ 36,783,293

$ 36,659,257





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 134,942

$ 130,050

$ 119,662

$ 109,110

$ 91,939 Unsecured senior notes payable

12,089,561

12,087,113

11,096,028

11,093,725

11,091,424 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

199,552

—

99,952

—

— Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

2,529,535

2,503,831

2,610,943

2,653,126

2,494,087 Dividends payable

227,408

222,134

221,824

214,450

214,555 Total liabilities

15,180,998

14,943,128

14,148,409

14,070,411

13,892,005





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

16,440

16,620

16,480

51,658

52,628





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,720

1,720

1,719

1,710

1,709 Additional paid-in capital

18,284,611

18,434,690

18,485,352

18,651,185

18,812,318 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,710)

(23,815)

(15,896)

(24,984)

(16,589) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

18,258,621

18,412,595

18,471,175

18,627,911

18,797,438 Noncontrolling interests

4,391,806

4,326,703

4,135,338

4,033,313

3,917,186 Total equity

22,650,427

22,739,298

22,606,513

22,661,224

22,714,624 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 37,847,865

$ 37,699,046

$ 36,771,402

$ 36,783,293

$ 36,659,257

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share June 30, 2024 (In thousands) The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

6/30/24

6/30/23 Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – basic and diluted

$ 42,917

$ 166,886

$ (91,927)

$ 21,855

$ 87,260

$ 209,803

$ 162,516 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

288,118

284,950

281,939

266,440

270,026

573,068

532,150 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real estate JVs

(31,364)

(30,904)

(30,137)

(28,814)

(28,220)

(62,268)

(56,398) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

1,068

1,034

965

910

855

2,102

1,714 Gain on sales of real estate

—

(392)

(62,227)

—

(214,810)

(392)

(214,810) Impairment of real estate – rental properties and land

2,182

—

263,982

19,844

166,602

2,182

166,602 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,305)

(3,469)

(2,268)

(838)

(872)

(4,736)

(2,220) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted(1)

301,616

418,105

360,327

279,397

280,841

719,759

589,554 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

64,238

(29,158)

(19,479)

77,202

77,897

35,080

143,752 Impairment of non-real estate investments

12,788 (2) 14,698

23,094

28,503

22,953

27,486

22,953 Impairment of real estate

28,581 (3) —

7,908

805

1,973

28,581

1,973 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignations

—

—

18,436

1,859

—

—

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,738)

247

(472)

(1,330)

(1,285)

(1,528)

(2,164) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 405,485

$ 403,892

$ 389,814

$ 386,436

$ 382,379

$ 809,378

$ 756,068



Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

(1) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. (2) Primarily related to two non-real estate investments in privately held entities that do not report NAV. (3) Primarily related to two potential acquisitions in our Greater Boston market, which aggregated 1.4 million of future development RSF. We initially expected to close these acquisitions after 2024 for an aggregate purchase price of $366.8 million. Our intent for each site included the demolition of existing buildings upon expiration of the existing in-place leases and the development of life science properties. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we decided to no longer proceed with these acquisitions as a result of the current macroeconomic environment that negatively impacted the financial outlooks for these projects, and recognized this impairment charge.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued) June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

6/30/24

6/30/23 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.97

$ (0.54)

$ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 1.22

$ 0.95 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.50

1.48

1.48

1.40

1.42

2.98

2.80 Gain on sales of real estate

—

—

(0.36)

—

(1.26)

—

(1.26) Impairment of real estate – rental properties and land

0.01

—

1.54

0.12

0.98

0.01

0.98 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.02) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

1.75

2.43

2.11

1.64

1.64

4.19

3.45 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

0.37

(0.17)

(0.11)

0.45

0.46

0.20

0.84 Impairment of non-real estate investments

0.08

0.09

0.13

0.17

0.13

0.16

0.13 Impairment of real estate

0.17

—

0.05

—

0.02

0.17

0.02 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignations

—

—

0.11

0.01

—

—

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 2.36

$ 2.35

$ 2.28

$ 2.26

$ 2.24

$ 4.71

$ 4.43





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted

172,013

171,949

171,096

170,890

170,864

171,981

170,824



Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.