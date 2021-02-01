Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 4Q20 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $3.26; 4Q20 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.84; and Operational Excellence and Strong, Flexible Balance Sheet With Significant Liquidity

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Key highlights Operating results 4Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Total revenues:















In millions $ 463.7

$ 408.1

$ 1,885.6

$ 1,531.3

Growth 13.6%





23.1%





Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions $ 435.9

$ 199.6

$ 760.8

$ 351.0

Per share $ 3.26

$ 1.74

$ 6.01

$ 3.12

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

In millions $ 246.6

$ 203.4

$ 923.8

$ 783.0

Per share $ 1.84

$ 1.77

$ 7.30

$ 6.96



Alexandria and our tenants at the vanguard and heart of the life science ecosystem

Bringing together our unique and pioneering strategic vertical platforms of essential Labspace® real estate, strategic venture investments, impactful thought leadership, and purposeful corporate responsibility, Alexandria is at the vanguard and heart of the vital life science ecosystem that is advancing solutions for COVID-19 and other key challenges to human health. Owing to the efforts of numerous Alexandria tenants, including Pfizer and Moderna, in developing and delivering safe and effective vaccines and therapies to people around the world, the inherent value and critical need for the life science industry has been globally recognized. The essential R&D engine of the biopharma industry continued with productivity and resilience throughout this past year. By maintaining continuous operations across our campuses and facilities, Alexandria has enabled our tenants, to continue to pursue their essential, mission-critical research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization efforts to solve the most pressing current and future healthcare challenges.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded REITs as of December 31, 2020 .

. Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.3x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.6x represent the lowest and highest, respectively, in the past 10 years.

$4.1 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2020 .

of liquidity as of . No debt maturities prior to 2024.

10.6 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of December 31, 2020 .

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 4Q20 of $1.09 per common share, aggregating $4.24 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2020, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the year ended December 31, 2019. Our FFO payout ratio of 60% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, allows us to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

A REIT industry-leading, high-quality tenant roster

55% of annual rental revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.

Weighted-average remaining lease term of 7.6 years.

Key strategic transactions that generated capital for investment into our highly leased value-creation pipeline and strategic acquisitions

During 4Q20, we completed two strategic transactions that generated capital aggregating $874.6 million for investment into our highly leased development and redevelopment projects and strategic acquisitions:

Sale of 70% ownership interest in our properties at 1201 and 1208 Eastlake Avenue East and 199 East Blaine Street in our Lake Union submarket for an aggregate sales price of $314.5 million , representing a capitalization rate of 4.2% (cash basis), and setting a new record high in Seattle of $1,399 per RSF; and

, representing a capitalization rate of 4.2% (cash basis), and setting a new record high in of per RSF; and Disposition of two tech office buildings at 510 Townsend Street and 505 Brannan Street in our SoMa submarket for an aggregate sales price of $560.2 million , or $1,263 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 5.3% and 5.0% (cash basis), and a gain on sale of $151.9 million .

Continued solid net operating income and internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.2 billion for 4Q20 annualized, up $146.1 million , or 14.4%, compared to 4Q19 annualized.

for 4Q20 annualized, up , or 14.4%, compared to 4Q19 annualized. 94% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Same property net operating income growth:

2.7% and 5.0% (cash basis) for 4Q20 over 4Q19.



2.6% and 5.1% (cash basis) for 2020 over 2019.

Continued solid leasing activity and rental rate growth during 2020 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space, representing our highest annual rental rate increases during the past 10 years:









4Q20

2020



Total leasing activity – RSF

1,369,599

4,358,846



Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

488,154

1,012,364



Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:











RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

699,916

2,556,833



Rental rate increases

29.8%

37.6%



Rental rate increases (cash basis)

10.7%

18.3%

Guidance ranges for expected 2021 rental rate increases on lease renewals and re-leasing of space are 29.0% to 32.0%, and 16.0% to 19.0% (cash basis).

High-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence

Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or

publicly traded large cap tenants

55%













Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.6% (1)

Operating margin

71%



Adjusted EBITDA margin

69%













Weighted-average remaining lease term:







All tenants

7.6 years Top 20 tenants

11.0 years











(1) Includes 970,199 RSF, or 3.1%, of vacancy in our North America markets, representing lease-up opportunities that will contribute to growth in cash flows at recently acquired properties. Excluding these acquired vacancies, occupancy of operating properties in North America was 97.7% as of December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" of our Supplemental Information for additional details regarding vacancy from recently acquired properties.

Sustained strength in tenant collections during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

We have collected rents and tenant recoveries as follows:

99.8% for April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 ; and

through ; and

99.2% for January 2021 as of January 29, 2021 .

as of . As of December 31, 2020 , our tenant receivables balance was $7.3 million .

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

2020

2019 (In millions, except per share

amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted Unrealized gains on non-real

estate investments $ 233.5

$ 148.3

$ 1.75

$ 1.29

$ 374.0

$ 161.5

$ 2.96

$ 1.44 Gain on sales of real estate 152.5

0.5

1.14

—

154.1

0.5

1.22

— Impairment of real estate (25.2)

(12.3)

(0.19)

(0.11)

(55.7)

(12.3)

(0.44)

(0.11) Impairment of non-real

estate investments —

(10.0)

—

(0.09)

(24.5)

(17.1)

(0.19)

(0.15) Loss on early

extinguishment of debt (7.9)

—

(0.06)

—

(60.7)

(47.6)

(0.48)

(0.42) Loss on early termination of

interest rate hedge agreements —

—

—

—

—

(1.7)

—

(0.02) Termination fee —

—

—

—

86.2

—

0.68

— Acceleration of stock

compensation expense due

to executive officer resignation —

—

—

—

(4.5)

—

(0.04)

— Preferred stock redemption

charge —

—

—

—

—

(2.6)

—

(0.02) Total $ 352.9

$ 126.5

$ 2.64

$ 1.09

$ 468.9

$ 80.7

$ 3.71

$ 0.72

































Strategic acquisitions with significant value-creation opportunities in key submarkets

During 4Q20, we completed acquisitions of 16 properties in key submarkets aggregating 3.3 million SF, with significant value-creation opportunities including, 1.9 million RSF of future developments, 383,396 RSF of active redevelopments, and 1.0 million of operating RSF, currently 80% occupied, for an aggregate purchase price of $580.7 million .

. In January 2021 , we completed the acquisition of 401 Park Drive, 201 Brookline Avenue and one future development opportunity, as described in further detail below.

Acquisition of 401 Park Drive and 201 Brookline Avenue

In January 2021 , we acquired 401 Park Drive, 201 Brookline Avenue, and one future development opportunity, located in the heart of our Greater Boston life science cluster market, for a purchase price of $1.48 billion . The future collaborative life science campus, aggregating 1.8 million SF, consists of the following:

, we acquired 401 Park Drive, 201 Brookline Avenue, and one future development opportunity, located in the heart of our life science cluster market, for a purchase price of . The future collaborative life science campus, aggregating 1.8 million SF, consists of the following: 401 Park Drive (operating property with future redevelopment opportunity):



Highly amenitized Class A office/R&D building aggregating 973,145 RSF, currently 93% occupied with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.8 years;





50% of annual rental revenue generated from investment-grade tenants;





In-place rents are 38% below market; 30% of the RSF has a weighted-average remaining lease term of 3.3 years with in-place rents approximately 41% below market;





Initial stabilized yields of 5.7% and 4.5% (cash basis); and





Future opportunity to redevelop up to 221,000 RSF, or 23% of the building, to office/laboratory space.



201 Brookline Avenue (active development):



Office/laboratory building undergoing ground-up development, aggregating 510,116 RSF, targeting initial occupancy in 2022; and





17% pre-leased to high-quality tenants.



Future development opportunity for one office/laboratory building for which we are pursuing net new entitlement rights totaling approximately 400,000 SF of office/laboratory along with retail and common spaces.

Highly leased value-creation pipeline, including COVID-19-focused R&D spaces

Current and pre-leased near-term projects aggregating 4.8 million RSF, including COVID-19-focused R&D spaces, are highly leased/negotiating at 78% and will generate significant revenues and cash flows.

We commenced development and redevelopment of four projects aggregating 609,797 RSF during 4Q20 and two projects aggregating 640,116 RSF during January 2021 .

. Key development and redevelopment projects placed into service in 4Q20:

63,774 RSF at our redevelopment project at 9877 Waples Street in our Sorrento Mesa submarket, 100% leased to Cue Health Inc.; and



96,463 RSF at our development project at the Alexandria Center ® for Life Science – San Carlos in our Greater Stanford submarket, leased to ChemoCentryx, Inc.

for Life Science – in our Greater Stanford submarket, leased to ChemoCentryx, Inc. Annual net operating income (cash basis), including our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, is expected to increase by $28 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects.

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of December 31, 2020

$31.9 billion of total market capitalization.

of total market capitalization. $24.4 billion of total equity capitalization.

of total equity capitalization. $4.1 billion of liquidity.







4Q20

Goal





Quarter

Trailing

4Q21





Annualized

12 Months

Annualized

Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.3x

5.5x

Less than or equal to 5.2x

Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.6x

4.4x

Greater than or equal to 4.5x



















Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects

as a percentage of gross investments in real estate





4Q20

Current and pre-leased near-term projects 78% leased/negotiating





8%

Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)





7%

Land





3%















(1) Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Key capital events

In October 2020 , we amended our unsecured senior line of credit. Key changes include the following:









New Agreement

Change



Commitments available for borrowing

$3.0 billion

Up $800 million



Interest rate

LIBOR+0.825%

Added a 0% LIBOR floor



Maturity date

January 6, 2026

Extended 2 years















In December 2020 , we increased the aggregate amount we may issue under our commercial paper program from $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion . Borrowings under our commercial paper program are backed by our $3.0 billion unsecured senior line of credit.

, we increased the aggregate amount we may issue under our commercial paper program from to . Borrowings under our commercial paper program are backed by our unsecured senior line of credit. During 4Q20, our common equity transactions included the following:

We issued 1.8 million shares of common stock to settle our remaining forward equity sales agreements that were outstanding at the beginning of the quarter and received net proceeds of $267 million .

.

We issued 1.5 million shares of common stock under our ATM program at a price of $159.09 per share (before underwriting discounts) and received net proceeds of $235.0 million .

per share (before underwriting discounts) and received net proceeds of .

We sold 362 thousand shares under our ATM program subject to forward equity sales agreements that remain outstanding at a price of $159.09 per share (before underwriting discounts). We expect to settle these forward equity sales agreements in 2021 and receive net proceeds of approximately $56.3 million .

per share (before underwriting discounts). We expect to settle these forward equity sales agreements in 2021 and receive net proceeds of approximately .

The remaining availability of $547.3 million under this ATM program expired in December 2020 concurrently with the expiration of the associated shelf registration. In January 2021 , we filed a new shelf registration and we expect to file a new ATM program soon in 2021.

under this ATM program expired in concurrently with the expiration of the associated shelf registration. In , we filed a new shelf registration and we expect to file a new ATM program soon in 2021. In December 2020 , we extinguished two secured notes payable aggregating $108.2 million , due in 2023 with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.67%, and recognized losses on early extinguishment of debt aggregating $7.3 million . As a result of these extinguishments, we have no debt maturing until 2024.

, we extinguished two secured notes payable aggregating , due in 2023 with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.67%, and recognized losses on early extinguishment of debt aggregating . As a result of these extinguishments, we have no debt maturing until 2024. In January 2021 , we entered into forward equity sales agreements aggregating $1.1 billion to sell an aggregate of 6.9 million shares of our common stock (including the exercise of underwriters' option) at a public offering price of $164.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. We expect to settle these forward equity sales agreements in March 2021 .

Investments

Our investments in publicly traded companies and privately held entities aggregated a carrying amount of $1.6 billion , including an adjusted cost basis of $835.4 million and unrealized gains of $775.7 million , as of December 31, 2020 .

, including an adjusted cost basis of and unrealized gains of , as of . Investment income of $255.1 million during 4Q20 included $21.6 million in realized gains and $233.5 million in unrealized gains.

Industry and corporate responsibility leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

Industry leadership

In November 2020 , Alexandria was ranked as the #1 public REIT for construction-in-progress in 2019 from Eng ineering News-Record 's (ENR) Top 50 List. ENR recognizes leaders in the construction industry, and its top ranking of our construction activity highlights our commitment to creating and delivering life-changing and essential facilities to our tenant community.

, was ranked as the #1 public REIT for construction-in-progress in 2019 from Eng 's (ENR) Top 50 List. ENR recognizes leaders in the construction industry, and its top ranking of our construction activity highlights our commitment to creating and delivering life-changing and essential facilities to our tenant community. In December 2020 , we achieved the following in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment: (i) #1 global ranking in the Science & Technology sector, (ii) #1 global ranking and 5 Star Rating (out of 5 stars) in our Diversified Listed Peer Group for highly sustainable development initiatives, and (iii) our third consecutive "A" disclosure score.

, we achieved the following in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment: (i) #1 global ranking in the Science & Technology sector, (ii) #1 global ranking and 5 Star Rating (out of 5 stars) in our Diversified Listed Peer Group for highly sustainable development initiatives, and (iii) our third consecutive "A" disclosure score. In January 2021 , Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized for a fourth consecutive year as the most active biopharma corporate investor by new deal volume from 2019 to 2020 by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: Annual Report 2021." Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and knowledge of innovations and trends.

Pioneering social responsibility initiatives to continue to drive unique, disruptive, and highly impactful solutions to tackle some of society's most complex and pressing challenges

Alexandria is profoundly committed to driving forward significant collaborative and innovative solutions to address some of today's most urgent and widespread societal challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic, and the educational achievement gap.

At the vanguard and heart of the life science ecosystem's fight against COVID-19

As a testament to our comprehensive and industry-leading COVID–19 prevention guidelines and practices, in October 2020 , we became the first-ever company to achieve a Fitwel Viral Response Certification with Distinction, the highest designation within the new Viral Response Module developed by the world's leading healthy building certification system. Additionally, in November 2020 , we achieved the world's first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Laboratory Space at Alexandria LaunchLabs ® – New York City . This latest evidence-based, third-party verified rating further affirms our longstanding and robust practices to help keep our tenants, employees, visitors, service providers, and key industry stakeholders healthy and safe.

, we became the first-ever company to achieve a Fitwel Viral Response Certification with Distinction, the highest designation within the new Viral Response Module developed by the world's leading healthy building certification system. Additionally, in , we achieved the world's first WELL Health-Safety Rating for Laboratory Space at Alexandria LaunchLabs – . This latest evidence-based, third-party verified rating further affirms our longstanding and robust practices to help keep our tenants, employees, visitors, service providers, and key industry stakeholders healthy and safe. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandria has been a critical partner to several impactful organizations supporting communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Alexandria has donated more than $1 million to non-profit organizations on the front lines of combating the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Robin Hood , New York City's largest poverty-fighting organization. As a member of the Robin Hood Board of Directors, Joel Marcus has played a key leadership role in the distribution of over $60 million to 575 organizations across all five New York City boroughs, providing critical emergency support for New Yorkers in need through food, housing, financial assistance, job security, and more.

has been a critical partner to several impactful organizations supporting communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, has donated more than to non-profit organizations on the front lines of combating the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including , largest poverty-fighting organization. As a member of the Robin Hood Board of Directors, has played a key leadership role in the distribution of over to 575 organizations across all five boroughs, providing critical emergency support for New Yorkers in need through food, housing, financial assistance, job security, and more. In lieu of tenant holiday gifts, in December 2020 , Alexandria made donations to several regional COVID-19-related non-profit programs, including Seattle Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund, Robin Hood COVID-19 Relief Fund, SF New Deal COVID-19 Relief for San Francisco , Nourish Now in Maryland , and the Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund in Boston .

Pioneering a groundbreaking, data-driven, and evidence-based model to help solve the opioid epidemic

Determined to reverse the trajectory of the U.S. opioid epidemic, which is one of the most pervasive public health challenges in our nation's history, Alexandria partnered with Verily Life Sciences to establish an innovative, non-profit healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction. Together, we pioneered a fully integrated campus in Dayton, Ohio , to house an evidence-based comprehensive treatment model encompassing a full continuum of care with dedicated facilities and services for treatment, residential housing, group therapy, family reunification, workforce development programs, job placement, and community transition.

partnered with Verily Life Sciences to establish an innovative, non-profit healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction. Together, we pioneered a fully integrated campus in , to house an evidence-based comprehensive treatment model encompassing a full continuum of care with dedicated facilities and services for treatment, residential housing, group therapy, family reunification, workforce development programs, job placement, and community transition. Over the last year, we completed construction of the OneFifteen Outpatient Clinic; the Crisis Stabilization Unit; and most recently, OneFifteen Living, the residential housing component that opened in late 2020.

Overdose deaths continue to rise dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the tremendous need for the OneFifteen ecosystem. Since opening in the fall of 2019, OneFifteen has made a positive and comprehensive impact on the local community and the way addiction is treated, seeing approximately 2,200 patients in 2020, including over 1,150 people during the three months ended December 31, 2020 . It is our hope that OneFifteen's unique approach to treatment will serve as a model of recovery for the rest of the country to replicate.

Building educational foundations for students to pave paths for long-term success and close the achievement gap

Alexandria is deeply committed to driving educational opportunities and providing the support and resources needed to build the foundations for underserved, low-income students to succeed and become engaged and leading members of society. Understanding that education is one of the most fundamental foundations for a safe, healthy, and good life and essential for opportunity and economic mobility, we have forged deep partnerships in our communities with highly impactful organizations that provide holistic educational resources to underserved populations.

is deeply committed to driving educational opportunities and providing the support and resources needed to build the foundations for underserved, low-income students to succeed and become engaged and leading members of society. Understanding that education is one of the most fundamental foundations for a safe, healthy, and good life and essential for opportunity and economic mobility, we have forged deep partnerships in our communities with highly impactful organizations that provide holistic educational resources to underserved populations. In December 2020 , Alexandria celebrated the culmination of the Emily Krzyzewski Center's $15 million Game Changer Campaign, in which Alexandria played a critical leadership role. The Emily K Center paves a path to success in higher education for academically focused, low-income K–12 students in Durham, North Carolina . Students receive holistic support that encompasses academic skills development, personal management and leadership training, college planning, and career exploration. Of those who complete Emily K's Scholars to College program, nearly 100% are accepted to college each year.

, celebrated the culmination of the Emily Krzyzewski Center's Game Changer Campaign, in which played a critical leadership role. The Emily K Center paves a path to success in higher education for academically focused, low-income K–12 students in . Students receive holistic support that encompasses academic skills development, personal management and leadership training, college planning, and career exploration. Of those who complete Emily K's Scholars to College program, nearly 100% are accepted to college each year. The campaign funds will support ongoing programs to prepare students for life-changing college access while bolstering their achievement and developing their character and leadership; an endowment to ensure support for students in years to come; and a new 7,500 square foot facility designed for the specific needs of college-access programs to provide much needed classroom space as well as rooms for quiet study and one-on-one advising and financial aid discussions.

Select 2020 Financial Highlights

December 31, 2020



(1) Source: Company filings and FactSet as of December 31, 2020. (2) Rental rate increases of 37.6% and 18.3% (cash basis) represent our highest annual increases on renewed and re-leased space in the last 10 years. (3) Represents tenant collections from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. (4) Ranking based on 2019 construction-in-progress for publicly held REITs.

Represents an illustrative subset of approximately 100 tenants focused on COVID-19-related efforts, with some of these companies working on multiple efforts that span testing, treatment, and/or vaccine development. (1) Source: National Institutes of Health, "NIH launches clinical trials network to test COVID-19-related vaccines and other preventive tools," July 8, 2020.

(1) As of January 29, 2021. Source: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Federal funding presented includes the total commitment value. (2) Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "FDA Takes Additional Action in Fight Against COVID-19 By Issuing Emergency Use Authorization for Second COVID-19 Vaccine," December 18, 2020.

Alexandria Fighting COVID-19 on Multiple Fronts

December 31, 2020



Alexandria and our innovative tenants are at the vanguard and heart of the life science ecosystem advancing solutions for COVID-19

Safe and effective vaccines and therapies, in addition to widespread testing, continue to be critically needed to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic. By maintaining essential continuous operations across our campuses, Alexandria has enabled several of our life science tenants to pursue mission-critical COVID-19-related research and development. The heroic work being done by so many of our tenants and campus community members to help test for, treat, and prevent COVID-19, as well as provide medical supplies and protective equipment to neighboring hospitals, is profound and inspiring. We are currently tracking approximately 100 tenants across our cluster markets that have contributed meaningful time and resources to advancing solutions for COVID-19.

Developing preventative vaccines

A prophylactic vaccine is critically needed to resolve the global COVID-19 pandemic. As such, researchers around the world are working tirelessly to develop a safe and effective vaccine in record time. Furthermore, to help expedite the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. government initiated an unprecedented public-private collaboration, allocating several billions of dollars to these efforts.

This support along with the internal vaccine development expertise and innovative technology platforms of our tenants Pfizer Inc. (in partnership with BioNTech) and Moderna, Inc. (in partnership with the National institutes of Health), culminated in the FDA providing Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") in December 2020 for their respective mRNA based COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. has begun a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign and will continue to roll out vaccines across the nation, prioritizing frontline and essential workers, the elderly, and individuals considered high-risk.

Additional tenants, including AstraZeneca plc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Inc., and Sanofi, have similarly received strong government support for their efforts in the development, manufacturing, and/or distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Many of these companies will report critical trial data over the coming months, which, if positive, could help bolster the widespread delivery of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine around the world.

Advancing new and repurposed therapies

Safe and effective therapies are important for mitigating the impact of COVID-19, decreasing hospitalizations, and improving patient outcomes overall. On October 22, 2020, the FDA approved Veklury® (remdesivir), developed by our tenant Gilead Sciences, Inc., as the first antiviral treatment approved for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. Subsequently, in November 2020, the FDA granted EUAs to tenant Eli Lilly and Company's bamlanivimab for the treatment of newly infected high-risk patients with mild or moderate disease, as well as to Regeneron Pharmaceutical's antibody cocktail for a similar indication.

In addition, over 300 experimental therapies to treat COVID-19 are being studied in over 900 clinical trials around the world, as well as over more than 150 therapeutic candidates in preclinical development. A substantial number of these programs are sponsored by our tenants, including the following:

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline announced on October 6, 2020 , that their most advanced antibody therapy for the early treatment of patients with COVID-19 has entered Phase III and that they expect complete results in the first quarter of 2021.

and announced on , that their most advanced antibody therapy for the early treatment of patients with COVID-19 has entered Phase III and that they expect complete results in the first quarter of 2021. AbbVie Inc., Amgen, AstraZeneca plc, Atreca Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. are similarly endeavoring to develop novel therapies and repurpose existing and investigational drugs to provide near-term treatments for moderate and severe COVID-19 patients and those at highest risk.

Improving testing quality and capacity

Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Color, Cue Health Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Verily Life Sciences, and others are working to improve testing quality, capacity, and turnaround time to more effectively determine who has an active COVID-19 infection, who has been exposed to the virus, and who has developed immunity against it. The increased availability of widespread COVID-19 testing is critical for curtailing the pandemic and facilitating a safer reopening of workplaces, communities, and society overall.

Acquisitions

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)















































Square Footage







Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future

Development

Active

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating

Purchase Price









































Completed in YTD 3Q20









39

86%

3,197,313

716,155

1,236,177

3,325,313

$ 1,982,749 (1)









































Completed in 4Q20:







































6420 and 6450 Sequence Drive

Sorrento Mesa/San Diego

11/13/20

2

89 (2)

709,000

—

202,915

115,285



169,698 (2) 380 and 420 E Street

Seaport Innovation

District/Greater Boston

10/29/20

2

100

1,000,000 (3) —

195,506

—



168,500 (4) 3450 and 3460 Hillview Avenue

Greater Stanford/San Francisco

10/6/20

2

100

—

—

76,951

—



65,748 (4) 700 Quince Orchard Road

Gaithersburg/Maryland

10/23/20

1

N/A

—

169,420 (5) —

—



43,000

Other









9

62

175,400

213,976

51,255

389,992



133,707 (4)











16

80

1,884,400

383,396

526,627

505,277



580,653

2020 acquisitions









55

85%

5,081,713

1,099,551

1,762,804

3,830,590

$ 2,563,402















































(1) Refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed on October 26, 2020, for transactions and related yield information. (2) The two operating properties are currently 89% occupied, and upon completion of renovations, a lease for 60,432 RSF will commence in 2H21, which will increase occupancy to 100%. We expect to achieve unlevered initial stabilized yields of 7.2% and 6.2% (cash basis) for these operating properties. (3) Represents total square footage upon completion of development of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes 195,506 RSF of buildings currently in operation at properties with inherent future development opportunities. We intend to demolish the existing property upon expiration of the existing in-place leases and commencement of future construction. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" of this Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties. (4) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. (5) Refer to "New Class A development and redevelopment properties: current projects" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.

Acquisitions (continued)

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)















































Square Footage







Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future

Development

Active

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating

Purchase Price









































2021 acquisitions







































Completed:







































Alexandria Center® for Life Science –

Fenway

Fenway/Greater Boston

1/29/21

2

93% (1)

305,000

510,116

—

973,145

$ 1,483,200 (1) 840 Winter Street

Route 128/Greater Boston

1/20/21

1

100

—

130,000

30,009

—



58,126 (2) Other

Various

Various

2

N/A

—

185,669

—

—



60,750 (2)











5

93%

305,000

825,785

30,009

973,145



1,602,076

Pending:







































Mercer Mega Block

Lake Union/Seattle

TBD(3)

—

N/A

800,000

—

—

—



143,500

TBD



































954,424

2021 acquisitions

































$ 2,700,000











































2021 guidance range





























$2,450,000 – $2,950,000













































(1) Refer to page 2 in our Earnings Press Release for additional information. (2) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. (3) We continue to diligently work through various long-lead-time due diligence items, with certain deadlines extending into 2021. We are working toward completion of all due diligence items as soon as possible.

Dispositions

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Sale

Interest Sold

RSF

Sales Price

Sales Price

per RSF

Gain

Completed in YTD 3Q20













536,152

$ 252,454







$ 1,603



































Completed in 4Q20:































510 Townsend Street and 505 Brannan Street

SoMa/San Francisco

11/20/20

100%

443,479

560,162 (1)

$ 1,263

151,871

1201 and 1208 Eastlake Avenue East and 199 East Blaine Street

Lake Union/Seattle

11/24/20

70%

321,218

314,466 (2)

$ 1,399

(3)

Other

Various

Various

100%

44,855

10,250



N/A

615

















809,552

884,878







152,486

2020 dispositions













1,345,704

$ 1,137,332







$ 154,089







































































(1) We completed the dispositions of these two tech office properties at capitalization rates of 5.3% and 5.0% (cash basis) based on annualized net operating income and net operating income (cash basis), respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. (2) This transaction represents capitalization rate of 4.2%, based on annualized net operating income and net operating income (cash basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2020. (3) This sale of a partial interest represents consideration in excess of book value aggregating $211.3 million. We retained control over this real estate joint venture, and therefore, we continue to consolidate these properties. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the consideration in excess of net book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.

Guidance

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





On January 5, 2021, we issued a current report on Form 8-K providing updates to key 2021 guidance items in connection with our forward equity offering. The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2021. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 12 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.





Projected 2021 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to

Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted



Key Credit Metrics

2021 Guidance Earnings per share(1) $2.14 to $2.34

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q21 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.2x Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 5.50

Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q21 annualized

Greater than or equal to 4.5x Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards (0.04)







Funds from operations per share(2) $7.60 to $7.80















Midpoint $7.70































Certain













Completed Key Assumptions

Low

High

Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Items Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2021

95.6%

96.2%

Sources of capital:

















Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Net cash provided by operating activities after

dividends $ 210

$ 250

$ 230





Rental rate increases

29.0%

32.0%

Incremental debt 730

740



735





Rental rate increases (cash basis)

16.0%

19.0%

2020 debt capital proceeds held in cash 150

250



200





Same property performance:









Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales(3) 1,250

1,500



1,375





Net operating income increase

1.0%

3.0%

Common equity 1,700

2,100



1,900

$ 1,141 (4) Net operating income increase (cash basis)

4.0%

6.0%

Total sources of capital $ 4,040

$ 4,840

$ 4,440





Straight-line rent revenue

$ 114

$ 124

Uses of capital:

















General and administrative expenses

$ 146

$ 151

Construction $ 1,590

$ 1,890

$ 1,740





Capitalization of interest

$ 167

$ 177

Acquisitions 2,450

2,950



2,700

$ 1,602

Interest expense

$ 133

$ 143

Total uses of capital $ 4,040

$ 4,840

$ 4,440





















Incremental debt (included above):

































Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable(5) $ 700

$ 1,100

$ 900





















Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper

program, and other 30

(360)



(165)





















Incremental debt $ 730

$ 740

$ 735











































(1) Excludes unrealized gains or losses after December 31, 2020, that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (2) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details. (3) In December 2020, three office buildings aggregating 146,842 RSF met the criteria to be classified as held for sale. We expect to complete the sale of these properties in 2021 for a total estimated sales price of $78.1 million, including the buyer's assumption of a $28.2 million secured note payable related to one of the buildings. Upon the buildings being classified as held for sale, we recognized impairment charges aggregating $25.2 million. (4) Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional information on our January 2021 forward equity offering and our remaining outstanding forward equity contracts issued under our ATM program. (5) In addition to our guidance range, we may seek opportunities to refinance our $650 million unsecured senior notes payable green bond due in 2024 prior to its maturity, subject to market conditions.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

12/31/20

12/31/19 Revenues:



























Income from rentals

$ 461,335



$ 543,412 (1)

$ 435,856



$ 437,605



$ 404,721



$ 1,878,208



$ 1,516,864

Other income

2,385



1,630



1,100



2,314



3,393



7,429



14,432

Total revenues

463,720



545,042



436,956



439,919



408,114



1,885,637



1,531,296































Expenses:



























Rental operations

136,767



140,443



123,911



129,103



121,852



530,224



445,492

General and administrative

32,690



36,913



31,775



31,963



29,782



133,341



108,823

Interest

37,538



43,318



45,014



45,739



45,493



171,609



173,675

Depreciation and amortization

177,750



176,831



168,027



175,496



140,518



698,104



544,612

Impairment of real estate

25,177



7,680



13,218



2,003



12,334



48,078



12,334

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

7,898 (2)

52,770



—



—



—



60,668



47,570

Total expenses

417,820



457,955



381,945



384,304



349,979



1,642,024



1,332,506































Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

3,593



3,778



3,893



(3,116)



4,777



8,148



10,136

Investment income (loss)

255,137



3,348



184,657



(21,821)



152,667



421,321



194,647

Gain on sales of real estate

152,503



1,586



—



—



474



154,089



474

Net income

457,133



95,799



243,561



30,678



216,053



827,171



404,047

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(15,649)



(14,743)



(13,907)



(11,913)



(13,612)



(56,212)



(40,882)

Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

stockholders

441,484



81,056



229,654



18,765



202,441



770,959



363,165

Dividends on preferred stock

—



—



—



—



—



—



(3,204)

Preferred stock redemption charge

—



—



—



—



—



—



(2,580)

Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(5,561)



(1,730)



(3,054)



(1,925)



(2,823)



(10,168)



(6,386)

Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common

stockholders

$ 435,923



$ 79,326



$ 226,600



$ 16,840



$ 199,618



$ 760,791



$ 350,995































Net income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

common stockholders:



























Basic

$ 3.26



$ 0.64



$ 1.82



$ 0.14



$ 1.75



$ 6.03



$ 3.13

Diluted

$ 3.26



$ 0.63



$ 1.82



$ 0.14



$ 1.74



$ 6.01



$ 3.12































Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



























Basic

133,688



124,901



124,333



121,433



114,175



126,106



112,204

Diluted

133,827



125,828



124,448



121,785



114,974



126,490



112,524































Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.09



$ 1.06



$ 1.06



$ 1.03



$ 1.03



$ 4.24



$ 4.00







(1) Includes a termination fee aggregating $89.5 million related to the termination of a future lease at our 88 Bluxome Street development project. (2) Includes $7.3 million related to the extinguishment of two secured notes payable aggregating $108.2 million, due in 2023 with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.67%, and $651 thousand related to the amendment of our unsecured senior line of credit.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2020

(In thousands)





12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 18,092,372



$ 17,600,648



$ 16,281,125



$ 15,832,182



$ 14,844,038

Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

332,349



330,792



326,858



325,665



346,890

Cash and cash equivalents

568,532



446,255



206,860



445,255



189,681

Restricted cash

29,173



38,788



34,680



43,116



53,008

Tenant receivables

7,333



7,641



7,208



14,976



10,691

Deferred rent

722,751



719,552



688,749



663,926



641,844

Deferred leasing costs

272,673



266,440



274,483



269,458



270,043

Investments

1,611,114



1,330,945



1,318,465



1,123,482



1,140,594

Other assets

1,191,581



1,169,610



930,680



983,875



893,714

Total assets

$ 22,827,878



$ 21,910,671



$ 20,069,108



$ 19,701,935



$ 18,390,503























Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 230,925



$ 342,363



$ 344,784



$ 347,136



$ 349,352

Unsecured senior notes payable

7,232,370



7,230,819



6,738,486



6,736,999



6,044,127

Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

99,991



249,989



440,000



221,000



384,000

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

1,669,832



1,609,340



1,343,181



1,352,554



1,320,268

Dividends payable

150,982



143,040



133,681



129,981



126,278

Total liabilities

9,384,100



9,575,551



9,000,132



8,787,670



8,224,025























Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

11,342



11,232



12,122



12,013



12,300























Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,367



1,333



1,246



1,243



1,208

Additional paid-in capital

11,730,970



10,711,119



9,443,274



9,336,949



8,874,367

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,625)



(10,638)



(13,080)



(15,606)



(9,749)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

11,725,712



10,701,814



9,431,440



9,322,586



8,865,826

Noncontrolling interests

1,706,724



1,622,074



1,625,414



1,579,666



1,288,352

Total equity

13,432,436



12,323,888



11,056,854



10,902,252



10,154,178

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 22,827,878



$ 21,910,671



$ 20,069,108



$ 19,701,935



$ 18,390,503



Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

12/31/20

12/31/19 Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders

$ 435,923



$ 79,326



$ 226,600



$ 16,840



$ 199,618



$ 760,791



$ 350,995

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

173,392



173,622



165,040



172,628



137,761



684,682



541,855

Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real estate

JVs

(15,032)



(15,256)



(15,775)



(15,870)



(10,176)



(61,933)



(30,960)

Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

2,976



2,936



2,858



2,643



2,702



11,413



6,366

Gain on sales of real estate

(152,503) (1)

(1,586)



—



—



(474)



(154,089)



(474)

Impairment of real estate – rental properties

25,177 (1)

7,680



—



7,644



12,334



40,501 (2)

12,334

Assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock

—



—



—



—



—



—



3,204

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(420)



(1,261)



(2,228)



(847)



(1,809)



(7,018)



(5,904)

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted(3)

469,513



245,461



376,495



183,038



339,956



1,274,347



877,416

Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(233,538)



14,013



(171,652)



17,144



(148,268)



(374,033)



(161,489)

Impairment of non-real estate investments

—



—



4,702



19,780



9,991



24,482



17,124

Impairment of real estate

—



—



13,218



2,003



—



15,221



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

7,898



52,770



—



—



—



60,668



47,570

Loss on early termination of interest rate hedge agreements

—



—



—



—



—



—



1,702

Termination fee

—



(86,179)



—



—



—



(86,179)



—

Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

—



4,499



—



—



—



4,499



—

Preferred stock redemption charge

—



—



—



—



—



—



2,580

Removal of assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible

preferred stock

—



—



—



—



—



—



(3,204)

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

2,774



179



2,251



(591)



1,760



4,790



1,307

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted, as adjusted

$ 246,647



$ 230,743



$ 225,014



$ 221,374



$ 203,439



$ 923,795



$ 783,006







(1) Refer to "Dispositions" in our Earnings Press Release for additional details. (2) Includes a $7.6 million impairment of our investment in a recently developed retail property held by our unconsolidated real estate joint venture recognized in 1Q20. This impairment is classified in equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures within our consolidated statements of operations. (3) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

December 31, 2020

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

12/31/20

12/31/19 Net income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted

$ 3.26



$ 0.63



$ 1.82



$ 0.14



$ 1.74



$ 6.01



$ 3.12

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.21



1.28



1.22



1.31



1.13



5.01



4.60

Gain on sales of real estate

(1.14)



(0.01)



—



—



—



(1.22)



—

Impairment of real estate – rental properties

0.19



0.06



—



0.06



0.11



0.32



0.11

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.05)



(0.06)

Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted

3.51



1.95



3.03



1.50



2.96



10.07



7.77

Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(1.75)



0.11



(1.38)



0.14



(1.29)



(2.96)



(1.44)

Impairment of non-real estate investments

—



—



0.04



0.16



0.09



0.19



0.15

Impairment of real estate

—



—



0.11



0.02



—



0.12



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

0.06



0.42



—



—



—



0.48



0.42

Loss on early termination of interest rate hedge agreements

—



—



—



—



—



—



0.02

Termination fee

—



(0.69)



—



—



—



(0.68)



—

Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

—



0.04



—



—



—



0.04



—

Preferred stock redemption charge

—



—



—



—



—



—



0.02

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

0.02



—



0.01



—



0.01



0.04



0.02

Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 1.84



$ 1.83



$ 1.81



$ 1.82



$ 1.77



$ 7.30



$ 6.96































Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding(1) for calculations of:



























Earnings per share – diluted

133,827



125,828



124,448



121,785



114,974



126,490



112,524

Funds from operations – diluted, per share

133,827



125,828



124,448



121,785



114,974



126,490



112,966

Funds from operations – diluted, as adjusted, per share

133,827



125,828



124,448



121,785



114,974



126,490



112,524

































(1) Refer to "Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.

