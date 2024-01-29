Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 4Q23 Net Loss per Share - Diluted of $0.54; 2023 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.54; and 4Q23 and 2023 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $2.28 and $8.97, respectively

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All rights reserved. ©2024 (PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.)

Key highlights















Operating results 4Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Total revenues:















In millions $ 757.2

$ 670.3

$ 2,885.7

$ 2,589.0

Growth 13.0 %



11.5 %



Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions $ (91.9)

$ 51.8

$ 92.4

$ 513.3

Per share $ (0.54)

$ 0.31

$ 0.54

$ 3.18

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

In millions $ 389.8

$ 353.6

$ 1,532.3

$ 1,361.7

Per share $ 2.28

$ 2.14

$ 8.97

$ 8.42



Celebrating 30 years at the vanguard and heart of the $5 trillion secularly growing life science industry

We celebrated the 30th anniversary of our one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-generation company on January 5, 2024. Alexandria pioneered the novel Labspace® niche and created the first-ever REIT uniquely focused on the critically important life science industry with our founding on January 5, 1994. Over the past three decades, we have transformed life science real estate from a specialty niche into a compelling mainstream asset class. From our IPO on May 27, 1997 through December 31, 2023, we generated an outstanding total shareholder return ("TSR") of 1,512%, significantly outperforming major indices over the same period, including the FTSE Nareit Equity Health Care Index's TSR of 980% and the MSCI US REIT Index's TSR of 792% (assuming reinvestment of dividends).

An operationally excellent, industry-leading REIT with a high-quality, diverse client base to support growing revenues, stable cash flows, and strong margins

Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from mega campuses as of December 31, 2023

75 %



Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants as of December 31, 2023

52 %



Sustained strength in tenant collections:







Low tenant receivables as of December 31, 2023

$ 8.2 million January 2024 tenant rents and receivables collected as of January 29, 2024

99.4 %



4Q23 tenant rents and receivables collected as of January 29, 2024

99.9 %



Occupancy of operating properties in North America as of December 31, 2023

94.6 %



Operating margin

71 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

69 %



Weighted-average remaining lease term as of December 31, 2023:







Top 20 tenants

9.6 years All tenants

7.4 years

Solid annual leasing volume and rental rate increases with continued long lease terms

Solid leasing volume aggregating 889,737 RSF during 4Q23 and 4.3 million RSF for 2023.

Weighted-average lease term of 11.3 years for 2023, above our historically long weighted-average lease term of 8.8 years over the last 10 years.

76% of our leasing activity during the last twelve months was generated from our existing tenant base.





4Q23



2023

Total leasing activity – RSF

889,737



4,306,072

Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

233,516



596,533

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:











RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

477,142



3,046,386

Rental rate increase

9.2 % (1)

29.4 % (1) Rental rate increase (cash basis)

5.5 % (1)

15.8 % (1)





(1) Includes the re-lease of 99,557 RSF to Cargo Therapeutics at 835 Industrial at a 4.1% decline in the cash rental rate compared with the rate from the former tenant that was less than three years into a 10-year lease. Excluding this lease, the rental rate increase on renewals and re-leasing of space was 21.4% and 9.7% (cash basis) for 4Q23 and 32.4% and 17.0% (cash basis) for 2023.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity, top 10% credit rating ranking among all publicly traded U.S. REITs

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x, equaling the lowest leverage levels in Company history, and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.5x for 4Q23 annualized.

Significant liquidity of $5.8 billion .

. No debt maturities prior to 2025.

Only 20% of our total debt matures in the next five years.

12.8 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.

98.1% of our debt has a fixed rate.

Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 27%.

$1.2 billion of expected capital contribution commitments from existing consolidated real estate joint venture partners to fund construction from 1Q24 through 2027.

of expected capital contribution commitments from existing consolidated real estate joint venture partners to fund construction from 1Q24 through 2027. During 4Q23, we settled our outstanding forward equity sales agreements by issuing 699 thousand shares of common stock, for which we received net proceeds of $104.3 million .

Alexandria's highly leased value-creation pipeline delivered the highest incremental annual net operating income in Company history of $145 million and $265 million, commencing during 4Q23 and 2023, respectively, and drives future incremental annual net operating income aggregating $495 million

During 4Q23, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 1.2 million RSF that are 99% leased across multiple submarkets and delivered incremental annual net operating income of $145 million . 4Q23 deliveries include: Accelerated delivery of 462,100 RSF at 325 Binney Street in our Cambridge submarket, which is 100% leased to Moderna, Inc.; 345,996 RSF at 15 Necco Street in our Seaport Innovation District submarket, which is 97% leased to Eli Lilly and Company; 278,282 RSF at 1150 Eastlake Avenue East, a multi-tenant building, in our Lake Union submarket, which is 100% leased; and 88,038 RSF at 6040 George Watts Hill Drive in our Research Triangle submarket, which is 100% leased to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

. 4Q23 deliveries include: Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $114 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects. Initial free rent has a weighted-average burn-off period of 10 months.

upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects. Initial free rent has a weighted-average burn-off period of 10 months. 66% of RSF in our value-creation pipeline is within our mega campuses.

(dollars in millions)

Incremental Annual Net Operating Income

RSF

Leased/ Negotiating Percentage

Placed into service:













YTD 3Q23

$ 120

1,290,721

100 %

4Q23

145

1,228,604

99

Placed into service in 2023

$ 265

2,519,325

100 %

















Expected to be placed into service(1):













2024

$ 149 (2) 5,697,062

60%(3)

2025

146





1Q26 through 4Q27

200









$ 495











(1) Represents expected incremental annual net operating income to be placed into service, including partial deliveries for projects that stabilize in future years. (2) Includes 1.4 million RSF expected to be stabilized in 2024 and is 93% leased. Refer to the initial and stabilized occupancy years in the "New Class A/A+ development and redevelopment properties: current projects" of our Supplemental Information for additional information. (3) 70% of the leased RSF of our value-creation projects was generated from our existing tenant base.

Continued solid net operating income and internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.9 billion for 4Q23 annualized, up $190.4 million , or 11.3%, compared to 4Q22 annualized.

for 4Q23 annualized, up , or 11.3%, compared to 4Q22 annualized. Same property net operating income growth: 3.4% and 4.6% (cash basis) for 2023 over 2022, in line with our previously provided 2023 guidance. 0.7% and 0.8% (cash basis) for 4Q23 over 4Q22, including four properties in our Greater Boston , San Francisco Bay Area , and San Diego markets, with temporary vacancy aggregating 331,454 RSF. This RSF is currently 64% leased/negotiating, with leases expected to commence primarily during 2H24.

96% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Consistent dividend strategy focuses on retaining significant net cash flows from operating activities after dividends for reinvestment

Common stock dividend declared for 4Q23 of $1.27 per common share, aggregating $4.96 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 , up 24 cents , or 5%, over the year ended December 31, 2022 .

per common share, aggregating per common share for the year ended , up , or 5%, over the year ended . Dividend yield of 4.0% as of December 31, 2023.

Dividend payout ratio of 56% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Average annual dividend per-share growth of 6% from 2019 to 2023.

Significant net cash flows from operating activities after dividends retained for reinvestment aggregating $1.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 through 2023.

Execution of our value harvesting and asset recycling 2023 self-funding strategy

Our 2023 capital plan included $1.4 billion in funding primarily from dispositions and partial interest sales, of which $439.0 million was completed during 4Q23, and focused on the enhancement of our asset base through the following:

(in millions)

Completed in 2023 Value harvesting dispositions of 100% interest in properties not integral to our mega campus strategy



$ 1,042

Strategic dispositions and partial interest sales



273

Proceeds of forward equity sales agreements entered into during 2022 and settled in 4Q23



104

Total



$ 1,419



In January 2024, our existing ATM program became inactive upon expiration of the associated shelf registration. We expect to file a new shelf registration and ATM program in the near future.

Strong balance sheet management

Key metrics as of or for December 31, 2023

$33.1 billion in total market capitalization.

in total market capitalization. $21.8 billion in total equity capitalization, which ranks in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.





4Q23

Target



Quarter Annualized

Trailing 12 Months

4Q24 Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA

5.1x

5.4x

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.5x

4.7x

Greater than or equal to 4.5x

Investments

As of December 31, 2023: Our non-real estate investments aggregated $1.4 billion . Unrealized gains presented in our consolidated balance sheet were $196.9 million , comprising gross unrealized gains and losses aggregating $320 .4 million and $123 .5 million, respectively.

Investment income of $8.7 million for 4Q23 presented in our consolidated statement of operations consisted of $19.5 million of unrealized gains and $10 .8 million of realized losses. Realized losses include $12.3 million of realized gains, offset by impairment charges of $23.1 million .

Other key highlights

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:

















YTD

4Q23

4Q22

4Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

2023

2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share – Diluted

Amount

Per Share – Diluted Unrealized gains (losses) on non-real estate investments $ 19.5

$ (24.1)

$ 0.11

$ (0.15)

$ (201.5)

$ (412.2)

$ (1.18)

$ (2.55) Gain on sales of real estate 62.2

—

0.36

—

277.0

537.9

1.62

3.33 Impairment of non-real estate investments (23.1)

(20.5)

(0.13)

(0.12)

(74.6)

(20.5)

(0.44)

(0.13) Impairment of real estate (271.9) (1) (26.2)

(1.59)

(0.16)

(461.1)

(65.0)

(2.70)

(0.40) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

—

(3.3)

—

(0.02) Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignations (18.4)

—

(0.11)

—

(20.3)

(7.2)

(0.12)

(0.04) Total $ (231.7)

$ (70.8)

$ (1.36)

$ (0.43)

$ (480.5)

$ 29.7

$ (2.82)

$ 0.19





(1) Represents impairment charges to reduce our investments in real estate assets to their respective estimated fair values less costs to sell upon their classification as held for sale, primarily consisting of non-laboratory assets that are not integral to our mega campus strategy, including (i) $94.8 million for two non-laboratory properties in our Seaport Innovation District submarket, (ii) $93.5 million for an office property in our New York City submarket, (iii) $36.1 million for a development land parcel in our Seaport Innovation District submarket, and (iv) $29.7 million for an office property in our Bothell submarket. We initially acquired these real estate assets with the intention to entitle or reposition each site as part of a life science campus, including the demolition of properties as necessary, upon expiration of the existing in-place leases, and ultimately develop or redevelop life science properties. Since acquiring these assets, the macroeconomic environment has changed and we decided not to proceed with them. Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Industry and corporate responsibility leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

In November 2023 , Alexandria earned several 2023 TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Awards from BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association) in Boston , San Diego , and Seattle King County: In our Greater Boston market, 60 Binney Street on our Alexandria Center ® at Kendall Square mega campus won in the Laboratory Building category, and Buildings 200 and 1400 on our Alexandria Center ® at One Kendall Square mega campus won in the Historical Building and Renovated Building categories, respectively. In our San Diego market, 9880 Campus Point Drive on our Campus Point by Alexandria mega campus, which is home to Alexandria GradLabs ® , won a TOBY in the region's first-ever Life Science category. In our Seattle market, 1165 Eastlake Avenue East on The Eastlake Life Science Campus by Alexandria mega campus won a TOBY in the region's first-ever Life Science category.

, earned several 2023 TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Awards from BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association) in , , and Seattle King County: Alexandria continues to address some of today's most pressing societal challenges through our impactful social responsibility pillars, with a prioritized focus on mental health and addiction. OneFifteen, a data-driven comprehensive care model for treating people living with addiction, which we pioneered in partnership with Verily, celebrated the fourth anniversary of its campus in Dayton, Ohio in October 2023 . Since it opened its doors in 2019, OneFifteen has treated over 7,500 patients at this patient-centered holistic learning health system.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 73.5 million SF as of December 31, 2023, which includes 42.0 million RSF of operating properties, 5.5 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years, 2.1 million RSF of priority anticipated development and redevelopment projects, and 23.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Guidance December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

The following guidance for 2024 has been updated to reflect our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. Key updates to our 2024 guidance from November 29, 2023 are summarized below which includes a $125 million reduction in excess 2023 bond capital held as cash at December 31, 2023 and a corresponding increase in incremental debt.













2024 Guidance Midpoint Summary of Change in Key Credit Metric Targets

As of 1/29/24

As of 11/29/23

Summary of Key Changes in Sources and Uses of Capital

As of 1/29/24

As of 11/29/23 Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q24 annualized

Greater than or equal to 4.5x

4.5x to 5.0x

Incremental debt

$900

$775





Excess 2023 bond capital held as cash at December 31, 2023

$—

$125























Key Credit Metric Targets(1)





Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q24 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.1x

Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q24 annualized

Greater than or equal to 4.5x











Projected 2024 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted

Earnings per share(2)

$3.49 to $3.69

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



5.95



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.07)



Funds from operations per share(3)

$9.37 to $9.57

Midpoint

$9.47





Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Sources of capital:













Incremental debt

$ 900

$ 900

$ 900

Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends

400

500

450

Dispositions and sales of partial interests(4)(5)

900

1,900

1,400

Total sources of capital

$ 2,200

$ 3,300

$ 2,750

Uses of capital:













Construction

$ 1,950

$ 2,550

$ 2,250

Acquisitions(6)

250

750

500

Total uses of capital

$ 2,200

$ 3,300

$ 2,750

Incremental debt (included above):













Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable(7)

$ 600

$ 1,400

$ 1,000

Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper, and other

300

(500)

(100)

Net incremental debt

$ 900

$ 900

$ 900







Key Assumptions

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2024

94.6 %

95.6 %

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Rental rate increases

11.0 %

19.0 %

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

5.0 %

13.0 %

Same property performance:









Net operating income increases

0.5 %

2.5 %

Net operating income increases (cash basis)

3.0 %

5.0 %

Straight-line rent revenue

$ 169

$ 184

General and administrative expenses

$ 181

$ 191

Capitalization of interest

$ 325

$ 355

Interest expense

$ 154

$ 184

Realized gains on non-real estate investments(8)

$ 95

$ 125







(1) Refer to each metric's corresponding definition within the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information. (2) Excludes unrealized gains or losses on non-real estate investments after December 31, 2023 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (3) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information. (4) As of January 29, 2024, we have pending real estate dispositions subject to signed letters of intent or purchase and sale agreements aggregating $142.4 million. (5) In January 2024, our existing ATM program became inactive upon expiration of the associated shelf registration. We expect to file a new shelf registration and ATM program in the near future. (6) Primarily represents strategic acquisitions that expand existing mega campuses or are associated with a new mega campus. We have completed acquisitions aggregating $103.3 million as of January 29, 2024. (7) Our guidance assumes we issue new unsecured senior notes payable in 2025 to fund the repayment of our $600 million unsecured senior notes payable due on April 30, 2025. Subject to market conditions, we may seek opportunities in 2024 to fund the repayment of our 2025 debt maturity through the issuance of additional unsecured senior notes payable. (8) Represents realized gains and losses included in funds from operations per share – diluted, as adjusted, and excludes significant impairments realized on non-real estate investments, if any. Refer to "Investments" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.





Acquisitions December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of Properties

Operating Occupancy

Square Footage

Purchase Price Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)





Future Development

Active Development/ Redevelopment

Operating With Future Development/ Redevelopment

Total(2)

2023 Acquisitions





































Canada

Canada

1/30/23

1

100 %

—

—

247,743

247,743

$ 100,837 Other

Various

Various

4

100

1,089,349

110,717

185,676

1,385,742

158,139 Total 2023 acquisitions









5

100 %

1,089,349

110,717

433,419

1,633,485

$ 258,976







































2024 Acquisitions





































Completed through January 29, 2024

Various

Various

—

N/A

300,000

—

—

300,000

$ 103,250 Pending acquisitions subject to signed letters of intent or purchase and sale agreements



































358,746





































$ 461,996







































2024 guidance range































$250,000 – $750,000









































(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. (2) Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of one or more new Class A/A+ properties. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. Refer to "Investments in real estate" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per RSF amounts) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Sale

Interest Sold

RSF

Capitalization Rate

Capitalization Rate (Cash Basis)

Sales Price

Sales Price per RSF

Value harvesting dispositions of 100% interest in properties not integral to our mega campus strategy







































Completed in YTD 3Q23:







































11119 North Torrey Pines Road

Torrey Pines/San Diego

5/4/23

100 %



72,506

4.4 %



4.6 %



$ 86,000

$ 1,186

225, 266, and 275 Second Avenue and 780 and 790 Memorial Drive(1)

Route 128 and Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/Greater Boston

6/13/23

100 %



428,663

N/A



N/A



365,226

$ 852

275 Grove Street

Route 128/Greater Boston

6/27/23

100 %



509,702

N/A



N/A



109,349

N/A

Other































42,092







































602,667





Completed in 4Q23:







































640 Memorial Drive, 100 Beaver Street, and 11025 and 11035 Roselle Street(2)

Cambridge and Inner Suburbs and Route 128/Greater Boston and Sorrento Valley/San Diego

12/20/23

100 %



361,102

N/A



N/A



312,244

$ 865

380 and 420 E Street(3)

Seaport Innovation District/ Greater Boston

12/20/23

100 %



195,506

N/A



N/A



86,969

$ 445

Other































39,753







































438,966 (4)





































1,041,633





Strategic dispositions and partial interest sales







































15 Necco Street

Seaport Innovation District/ Greater Boston

4/11/23

18 %



345,996

6.6 %



5.4 %



66,108

$ 1,626

9625 Towne Centre Drive

University Town Center/San Diego

6/21/23

20.1 %



163,648

4.2 %



4.5 %



32,261

$ 981

421 Park Drive(5)

Fenway/Greater Boston

9/19/23

(5)



(5)

N/A



N/A



174,412

N/A



































272,781





Total 2023 dispositions and sales of partial interests



























$ 1,314,414

















































(1) Represents five laboratory properties at 225, 266, and 275 Second Avenue aggregating 329,005 RSF and 780 and 790 Memorial Drive aggregating 99,658 RSF. We calculated capitalization rates of 5.0% and 5.2% (cash basis) based upon net operating income and net operating income (cash basis), respectively, for 2Q23 annualized that includes vacancy available for redevelopment. Upon completion of the sale, we recognized a gain on sales of real estate aggregating $187.2 million. (2) Represents four operating properties that were 46% occupied as of 3Q23 consisting of two laboratory properties at 640 Memorial Drive aggregating 242,477 RSF in Cambridgeport, MA and 100 Beaver Street aggregating 82,330 RSF in Waltham, MA, and two non-laboratory properties at 11025 and 11035 Roselle Street aggregating 36,295 RSF in our Sorrento Valley submarket. These non-core assets were not integral to our mega campus strategy and would have required significant capital to stabilize. Upon completion of the sale, we recognized a gain on sales of real estate aggregating $59.7 million. (3) Represents two non-laboratory properties initially acquired as industrial and self-storage space with the intention to demolish the properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases to entitle and develop a life science campus. During 4Q23, we decided to not proceed with this project due to the change in macroeconomic environment and a lack of transit options near the properties and recognized an impairment charge of $94.8 million to reduce our investment to its current fair value less costs to sell. (4) Dispositions completed during the three months ended December 31, 2023 had annual net operating income of $22.7 million with a weighted-average disposition date of December 19, 2023 (weighted by net operating income for 4Q23 annualized). (5) Represents the disposition of 268,023 RSF in a 660,034 RSF active development project at 421 Park Drive in our Fenway submarket. The proceeds from this transaction will help fund the construction of our remaining 392,011 RSF. The project commenced vertical construction in 4Q23 and is expected to be substantially completed in 2026. The buyer will fund the remaining costs to construct its 268,023 RSF, and as such, these costs are not included in our projected construction spending. We will develop and operate the completed project and will earn development fees over the next three years.





Earnings Call Information and About the Company

December 31, 2023

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 3134066.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: https://www.are.com/fs/2023q4.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Peter M. Moglia, chief executive officer and chief investment officer; Marc E. Binda, chief financial officer and treasurer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 633-7790; or Sara M. Kabakoff, senior vice president – chief content officer.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 73.5 million SF as of December 31, 2023, which includes 42.0 million RSF of operating properties, 5.5 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years, 2.1 million RSF of priority anticipated development and redevelopment projects, and 23.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

***********

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2024 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2024 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Any offers to sell or solicitations to buy our securities shall be made only by means of a prospectus approved for that purpose. Unless otherwise indicated, the "Company," "Alexandria," "ARE," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and our consolidated subsidiaries. Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation®, That's What's in Our DNA®, At the Vanguard and Heart of the Life Science Ecosystem™, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Technology Center®, and Alexandria Innovation Center® are copyrights and trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Consolidated Statements of Operations December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

3/31/23

12/31/22

12/31/23

12/31/22 Revenues:



























Income from rentals

$ 742,637

$ 707,531

$ 704,339

$ 687,949

$ 665,674

$ 2,842,456

$ 2,576,040 Other income

14,579

6,257

9,561

12,846

4,607

43,243

12,922 Total revenues

757,216

713,788

713,900

700,795

670,281

2,885,699

2,588,962





























Expenses:



























Rental operations

222,726

217,687

211,834

206,933

204,352

859,180

783,153 General and administrative

59,289 (1) 45,987

45,882

48,196

42,992

199,354

177,278 Interest

31,967

11,411

17,072

13,754

17,522

74,204

94,203 Depreciation and amortization

285,246

269,370

273,555

265,302

264,480

1,093,473

1,002,146 Impairment of real estate

271,890 (2) 20,649

168,575

—

26,186

461,114

64,969 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,317 Total expenses

871,118

565,104

716,918

534,185

555,532

2,687,325

2,125,066





























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

363

242

181

194

172

980

645 Investment income (loss)

8,654

(80,672)

(78,268)

(45,111)

(19,653)

(195,397)

(331,758) Gain on sales of real estate

62,227

—

214,810

—

—

277,037

537,918 Net (loss) income

(42,658)

68,254

133,705

121,693

95,268

280,994

670,701 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(45,771)

(43,985)

(43,768)

(43,831)

(40,949)

(177,355)

(149,041) Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders

(88,429)

24,269

89,937

77,862

54,319

103,639

521,660 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(3,498)

(2,414)

(2,677)

(2,606)

(2,526)

(11,195)

(8,392) Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ (91,927)

$ 21,855

$ 87,260

$ 75,256

$ 51,793

$ 92,444

$ 513,268





























Net (loss) income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders:



























Basic

$ (0.54)

$ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.31

$ 0.54

$ 3.18 Diluted

$ (0.54)

$ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.31

$ 0.54

$ 3.18





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



























Basic

171,096

170,890

170,864

170,784

165,393

170,909

161,659 Diluted

171,096

170,890

170,864

170,784

165,393

170,909

161,659





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.27

$ 1.24

$ 1.24

$ 1.21

$ 1.21

$ 4.96

$ 4.72





(1) Includes $18.4 million of accelerated stock compensation expense primarily related to the resignations of two executive officers, Dean A. Shigenaga from his position as President and Chief Financial Officer and John H. Cunningham from his position as Executive Vice President – Regional Market Director – New York City. Excluding this accelerated stock compensation expense, general and administrative expenses would have been $40.9 million. (2) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 (In thousands)



12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

3/31/23

12/31/22 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 31,633,511

$ 31,712,731

$ 31,178,054

$ 30,889,395

$ 29,945,440 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

37,780

37,695

37,801

38,355

38,435 Cash and cash equivalents

618,190

532,390

924,370

1,263,452

825,193 Restricted cash

42,581

35,321

35,920

34,932

32,782 Tenant receivables

8,211

6,897

6,951

8,197

7,614 Deferred rent

1,050,319

1,012,666

984,366

974,865

942,646 Deferred leasing costs

509,398

512,216

520,610

527,848

516,275 Investments

1,449,518

1,431,766

1,495,994

1,573,018

1,615,074 Other assets

1,421,894

1,501,611

1,475,191

1,602,403

1,599,940 Total assets

$ 36,771,402

$ 36,783,293

$ 36,659,257

$ 36,912,465

$ 35,523,399





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 119,662

$ 109,110

$ 91,939

$ 73,645

$ 59,045 Unsecured senior notes payable

11,096,028

11,093,725

11,091,424

11,089,124

10,100,717 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

99,952

—

—

374,536

— Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

2,610,943

2,653,126

2,494,087

2,479,047

2,471,259 Dividends payable

221,824

214,450

214,555

209,346

209,131 Total liabilities

14,148,409

14,070,411

13,892,005

14,225,698

12,840,152





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

16,480

51,658

52,628

44,862

9,612





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,719

1,710

1,709

1,709

1,707 Additional paid-in capital

18,485,352

18,651,185

18,812,318

18,902,821

18,991,492 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,896)

(24,984)

(16,589)

(20,536)

(20,812) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

18,471,175

18,627,911

18,797,438

18,883,994

18,972,387 Noncontrolling interests

4,135,338

4,033,313

3,917,186

3,757,911

3,701,248 Total equity

22,606,513

22,661,224

22,714,624

22,641,905

22,673,635 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 36,771,402

$ 36,783,293

$ 36,659,257

$ 36,912,465

$ 35,523,399

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share December 31, 2023 (In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

3/31/23

12/31/22

12/31/23

12/31/22 Net (loss) income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders

$ (91,927)

$ 21,855

$ 87,260

$ 75,256

$ 51,793

$ 92,444

$ 513,268 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

281,939

266,440

270,026

262,124

261,185

1,080,529

988,363 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real estate JVs

(30,137)

(28,814)

(28,220)

(28,178)

(29,702)

(115,349)

(107,591) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

965

910

855

859

982

3,589

3,666 Gain on sales of real estate

(62,227)

—

(214,810)

—

—

(277,037)

(537,918) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

263,982 (1) 19,844

166,602

—

20,899

450,428

20,899 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(2,268)

(838)

(872)

(1,359)

(953)

(5,175)

(1,118) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted(2)

360,327

279,397

280,841

308,702

304,204

1,229,429

879,569 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(19,479)

77,202

77,897

65,855

24,117

201,475

412,193 Impairment of non-real estate investments

23,094 (3) 28,503

22,953

—

20,512

74,550

20,512 Impairment of real estate

7,908

805

1,973

—

5,287

10,686

44,070 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,317 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignations

18,436 (4) 1,859

—

—

—

20,295 (4) 7,185 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(472)

(1,330)

(1,285)

(867)

(482)

(4,121)

(5,137) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 389,814

$ 386,436

$ 382,379

$ 373,690

$ 353,638

$ 1,532,314

$ 1,361,709



Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information.



(1) Represents impairment charges to reduce our investments in real estate assets to their respective estimated fair values less costs to sell upon their classification as held for sale, primarily consisting of non-laboratory assets that are not integral to our mega campus strategy, including (i) $94.8 million for two non-laboratory properties in our Seaport Innovation District submarket, (ii) $93.5 million for an office property in our New York City submarket, (iii) $36.1 million for a development land parcel in our Seaport Innovation District submarket, and (iv) $29.7 million for an office property in our Bothell submarket. We initially acquired these real estate assets with the intention to entitle or reposition each site as part of a life science campus, including the demolition of properties as necessary, upon expiration of the existing in-place leases, and ultimately develop or redevelop life science properties. Since acquiring these assets, the macroeconomic environment has changed and we decided not to proceed with them. (2) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. (3) Primarily related to four non-real estate investments in privately held entities that do not report NAV. (4) Related to the resignations of two executive officers, Dean A. Shigenaga from his position as President and Chief Financial Officer and John H. Cunningham from his position as Executive Vice President – Regional Market Director – New York City.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued) December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

3/31/23

12/31/22

12/31/23

12/31/22 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

$ (0.54)

$ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.31

$ 0.54

$ 3.18 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.48

1.40

1.42

1.38

1.41

5.67

5.47 Gain on sales of real estate

(0.36)

—

(1.26)

—

—

(1.62)

(3.33) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

1.54

0.12

0.98

—

0.13

2.64

0.13 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.01) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

2.11

1.64

1.64

1.81

1.84

7.19

5.44 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(0.11)

0.45

0.46

0.39

0.15

1.18

2.55 Impairment of non-real estate investments

0.13

0.17

0.13

—

0.12

0.44

0.13 Impairment of real estate

0.05

—

0.02

—

0.03

0.06

0.27 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

—

—

0.02 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignations

0.11

0.01

—

—

—

0.12

0.04 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

—

(0.02)

(0.03) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 2.28

$ 2.26

$ 2.24

$ 2.19

$ 2.14

$ 8.97

$ 8.42





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted

171,096

170,890

170,864

170,784

165,393

170,909

161,659



Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information.

