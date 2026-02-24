ALF Launches Animated Bili the Brave™ Video bringing Children's Book to Life

~ Children with BA and their Families can access ALF resources, Ongoing support, the Book and Video ~

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) brings its Bili the Brave™ children's book to life through a beautiful, animated video with narration by CNN political commentator and attorney Bakari Sellers and his 7-year-old daughter Sadie Sellers, a biliary atresia (BA) patient and liver transplant recipient.

"I was so honored to join Sadie in bringing her favorite children's book to life," said Bakari Sellers, a CNN political commentator and an attorney at Strom Law Firm. "It's difficult to watch your newborn infant struggling with a health condition that requires surgery and a liver transplant all before the age of one. There were a lot of sleepless nights for my wife Ellen and I as Sadie recovered from the procedures and surgeries. Learning more about the disease, utilizing the resources from ALF, and receiving the special plush Bili the Brave lion is the type of support families need during a difficult health journey. Sharing this special project with Sadie and helping bring this book to life was a wonderful experience we will both treasure forever."

ALF launched the Bili the Brave children's book in 2024 for children and families affected by BA, a rare, life-threatening liver disease in infants that causes bile ducts to become inflamed and blocked, causing bile to back up and damage the liver. Symptoms typically are present 2 to 8 weeks after birth and include persistent jaundice, pale/clay-colored stool, and dark urine. It's a challenging disease for children and their families. A child with BA will have to endure several tests, a surgical procedure and may need a lifesaving liver transplant. The Bili the Brave children's book reminds families that no matter the obstacles, you can face them together with bravery and a smile, just like Bili the Brave.

"For children navigating liver disease, understanding what's happening in their bodies can seem overwhelming and complicated," said Peter Cullen, former Disney Channel executive and ALF board member, who helped create Bili. "Bili the Brave transforms complex medical experiences into an accessible, hopeful story. This animation is more than simple entertainment – it's a tool for healing, education, and emotional support."

"ALF is so grateful to Chuck Snyder, Creative Director of Fox Entertainment, who graciously contributed his incredible animation expertise to help bring Bili the Brave to life," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO, ALF. "We are forever thankful for your pro bono support in this effort to bring comfort, information and support to children and families living with BA."

ALF seeks to help as many children as possible by working with participating children's hospitals which distribute the Bili the Brave toolkits directly to newly diagnosed patients and families. Currently, 26 hospitals across the country are participating in and sharing the Bili the Brave toolkits which feature Bili the Brave, a plush lion with a small, embroidered scar and arm bandage to acknowledge a child's own BA journey, as well as a medical bracelet. When a child squeezes Bili's tummy, they will hear the sound of real children affected by BA whose collective "roars" were recorded into the sound chip. The toolkit also includes an accompanying children's book and a nylon string bag. Additional educational materials for children and resources for adults are available at bilithebrave.org. Learn more about BA at ALF's Pediatric information Center. Parents and families can also find support through ALF's Life with Pediatric Liver Disease Support Group available on Facebook and through a Life with Biliary Atresia Webinar Series.

The Bili the Brave Toolkit is distributed free of charge to collaborating children's hospitals. If your child is not receiving care at one of these hospitals, please contact [email protected].

For more information about ALF, go to www.liverfoundation.org and to view the Bili the Brave animated video, go to Bili the Brave – American Liver Foundation. If you have any questions or concerns regarding liver disease, please call our FREE helpline at 1.800.GO.LIVER (800.465.4837).

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

