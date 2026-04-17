ALF's Official Charity Marathon Team Runs in 130th Annual Boston Marathon to Fight Liver Disease

BOSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) is proud to once again be a member of the 130th Boston Marathon® presented by Bank of America, which takes place on Monday, April 20, 2026, at Hopkinton to Boston. Team ALF, a dedicated group of runners, will take on the iconic 26.2-mile race to raise awareness and critical funds for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease.

As the Boston Athletic Association's first official charity team, ALF has a long history in Boston. Since 1989, the American Liver Foundation Marathon Team has made a dramatic impact on the foundation's mission to improve liver health.

Members of Team ALF were all motivated to participate in the Boston Marathon due to very personal connections to liver disease. Each participant has committed to fundraising efforts that will directly support ALF's mission to improve the lives of those living with some form of liver disease.

ALF's 2026 National LIVEr Champion Damian Delaney will be running in the Boston Marathon to raise awareness about the importance of living liver donation. Priest, teacher, marathoner, and non‑directed living donor, Damian Delaney shows what's possible when compassion and endurance come together. Damian Delaney stated, "It's an amazing feeling to know that you're giving another person the gift of health, which is priceless. My deepest desire now is to inspire others to consider donating part of their liver to help save the lives of those in need." Watch Damian's inspiring video and learn more about becoming a non-directed living donor.

Additional Team ALF Members include:

"We're so grateful to all of our runners who are dedicated advocates raising awareness about liver disease through their participation in the Boston Marathon," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Each year our runners illustrate their commitment to our cause and are perfect examples of the endurance and strength needed to participant in this marathon."

Team ALF members receive dedicated training support, fundraising guidance, and the opportunity to be part of a nationwide movement fighting liver disease. The funds raised will help ALF sustain vital programs such as Think Liver Think Life, a national public health campaign to educate Americans on their risk for liver disease, ALF's Living Donor Network, the first-ever database for non-directed living donors, Bili the Brave, an initiative to help children and families affected by biliary atresia (BA), Caring Connections, an ALF peer to peer support program, and ALF Advocacy efforts in Washington, DC that help increase federal funding for policies that improve the lives of those living with liver disease.

Learn more about ALF's 2026 full Boston Marathon team and the foundation's endurance program, Liver Life Challenge. Cheer on Team ALF along the marathon route and consider donating to help runners reach their fundraising goals in support their 26.2 mile run at: https://www.givengain.com/campaign/alfboston2026.

For more information about liver disease, please visit www.liverfoundation.org.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research, and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. Celebrating 50 years of impact, leading the next 50 years forward. For more information, please visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1.800.GO.LIVER (800-465-4837).

SOURCE American Liver Foundation