ALF Launches Partnership with Helio Genomics to Help Millions Affected by Liver Cancer

New At-Home Liver Test Detects Liver Cancer in Early Stages before Symptoms Surface

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Helio Genomics (Helio) that empowers millions of Americans to find out if they are at risk for, or already have, liver cancer. Liver cancer is rapidly becoming a public health crisis and is considered a silent killer with most unaware they have it, particularly in its early stages when no symptoms are present. To launch this exciting partnership, ALF encourages everyone to take its quick online quiz at https://alf.social/LHQhpr to determine their risk for liver cancer. For those at risk of liver cancer, the new LiverTrace test can provide fast, convenient liver cancer results in the privacy of your home.

"Our partnership with Helio Genomics is built on a shared commitment to enhance awareness of liver cancer, improve liver cancer treatment outcomes, and offer patients the peace of mind that comes with understanding their liver cancer status as early as possible," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO, American Liver Foundation, whose father-in-law passed away after battling liver cancer. "Liver cancer rates have tripled since 1980, and death rates doubled during the same time. Our goal through this partnership is to provide advanced tools so that we have an educated, informed public which understands their liver cancer status before it's too late."

"At Helio Genomics, we're passionately committed to transforming early cancer detection with innovative AI and easy at-home testing, empowering people to take charge of their health and prevent needless tragedy," said Bharat Tewarie, MD, MBA, CEO of Helio Genomics. "Our partnership with the American Liver Foundation sparks real hope, allowing individuals to detect liver cancer risks from the comfort of their home—ultimately turning the tide on this devastating disease and giving families more treasured time together. In short: Early detection isn't only about science—it's about survival."

Getting started is easy and private: Helio's LiverTrace Collection Kit includes a visit from a certified mobile phlebotomist right to your doorstep. They'll collect a simple blood sample and send it to a CLIA-certified lab for expert analysis. In 10 to 14 days, individuals will receive confidential results through a secure, HIPAA-compliant online patient portal—empowering them to act swiftly with their doctor if needed.

Early awareness is the best defense, especially for those with risk factors such as a family history of cancer, liver cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis (HCV or HBV), alcohol-associated liver disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heavy alcohol & drug use and fatty liver disease (MASLD or MASH).

For more information about LiverTrace, visit https://liver.fyi/livertracepr.

For more information about ALF, please visit www.liverfoundation.org and to learn more about liver cancer, take the quiz at https://alf.social/LHQhpr. If you have any questions or concerns regarding liver disease, please call our FREE helpline at 1-800-GO-LIVER (800-465-4837) Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM ET.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837)

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial stage, AI-driven techbio company specializing in diagnostics technology to pioneer cancer early detection and minimal residual disease monitoring. Helio Genomics' advanced blood-based multi-analyte platform uses machine learning and deep learning to detect cancer biomarkers with unprecedented accuracy, empowering clinicians and patients to act swiftly in the fight against liver cancer. This technology has been clinically validated in studies with thousands of patients and is supported by an expanding commercial presence. To learn more about Helio Genomics, visit www.heliogenomics.com.

