ALF Celebrates Veterans Day with Launch of New Veterans Information Center

New online center offers educational resources and tools designed to help Veterans at risk for fatty liver disease

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) is excited to celebrate Veterans with the launch of a new Veterans Information Center in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Veteran Health Administration (VHA). The new information center provides timely information on early detection, lifestyle management, and helpful resources and tools. With roughly 100,000 Veterans either at risk or living with some form of liver disease and over 2,000 of these Veterans getting diagnosed annually with liver cancer, ALF's information center provides invaluable support to U.S. Veterans.

"Veterans put their lives on the line to keep our country safe and deserve to enjoy optimal liver health," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive officer of the American Liver Foundation. "Advanced liver disease is preventable and survival is prolonged by early detection, which is the key to preventing the disease from progressing to cirrhosis or liver cancer."

In addition to the Veterans Information Center, four new animated video resources will be launching in November aimed at educating Veterans about metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), liver cancer, cirrhosis, and the progression of liver disease. Educating Veterans on healthy lifestyle choices and the importance of knowing their Fib4 score or risk for advanced liver disease, is imperative. By maintaining a healthy weight, preventing or controlling diabetes, and incorporating regular exercises into their day, Veterans can significantly reduce their risk of getting MASLD. Watch the first video on MASLD here.

"Liver disease is called a silent killer because symptoms usually go unnoticed until it's too late," said Dr. Tamar Taddei, Chief of Gastroenterology at VA Connecticut Healthcare System and Professor of Medicine and Vice Chief (Digestive Diseases) at Yale School of Medicine. "Offering Veterans quality, informative support through ALF's Veterans Information Center that VA healthcare providers can share with Veterans on a daily basis is one of the many ways we are addressing the chronic liver conditions Veterans are at risk for or living with currently. We never want Veterans suffering in silence when resources are available that could change their lives. We look forward to continuing our work with ALF to help the more than 4 million Veterans with risk factors for liver disease."

Both VHA and ALF have shared goals to support Veterans diagnosed or undiagnosed with liver disease by raising awareness and empowering Veterans to live healthier lives through education, early diagnosis, and referrals for appropriate treatments. Together, we seek to ensure equitable access to information, support, care, and other services for all Veterans, particularly those from under-represented or underserved communities or groups.

"We are thrilled we have partnered with ALF to develop this informative Veterans Information Center," said Dr. Timothy Morgan, Director of the VA's National Liver Health Program. "The information center helps us to better educate – and ultimately care for — millions of Veterans receiving care at VA hospitals who have risk for (and probably have) MASLD. It's deeply important that we provide respectful, compassionate care that is informative and improves the lives of those who have served our country."

To learn more about ALF educational resources, research and programs, please visit www.liverfoundation.org. For more information about VHA, go to www.va.gov/health.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

About the Veteran Health Administration :

Educating Veterans is a critical step toward preventing and improving care for liver disease. Current data suggests that more than 30% of Veterans receiving VA care have risk factors of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease), and VA is determined to provide these Veterans with the world-class health care that they have earned and deserve. For more information visit www.va.gov/health.

