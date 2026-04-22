Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026

LUND, Sweden, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Order intake was SEK 17.6 (17.8) billion, a decline of -1 percent. The organic increase was 6 percent.





Net sales decreased by -3 percent to SEK 15.9 (16.5) billion, with an organic increase of 2 percent.





Adjusted EBITA decreased by -1 percent to SEK 2.9 (2.9) billion, corresponding to a margin of 18.1 (17.7) percent.





Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1.2 (1.4) billion.





Earnings per share of SEK 4.59 (4.82).

Summary

First quarter

Order intake increased by 6 percent* to SEK 17,612 (17,785) million.

Net sales increased by 2 percent* to SEK 15,919 (16,465) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,887 (2,916) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 18,1 (17.7) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,552 (2,657) million.

Net income for the period: SEK 1,915 (2,003) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 4.59 (4.82).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,237 (1,405) million.

* Organic change. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the second quarter

"We expect demand in the second quarter to be somewhat higher compared to the first quarter."

Earlier published outlook (February 3, 2026):

"We expect demand in the first quarter to be on about the same level as in the fourth quarter."

Dividend

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 9.00 (8.50) per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The interim report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CEST 13.00 on April 22, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,

E-mail: [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

PO Box 73

SE-221 00 Lund

Sweden

Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:

Rudeboksvägen 1

Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00

Website: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---31-march-2026,c4338489

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/4338489/4051867.pdf 2026 Q1 Quarterly Report

SOURCE Alfa Laval