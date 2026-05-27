Alfa Laval Appoints Jan Debruyn as President, North America

RICHMOND, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Alfa Laval has appointed Jan Debruyn as President, North America, effective May 1, 2026. Debruyn succeeds Ester Codina, who will transition into a new leadership role within the company as President of Alfa Laval's Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers.

A longtime Alfa Laval leader with nearly 35 years of international experience, Debruyn returns to Alfa Laval's North American operations at a pivotal moment for industrial and energy transformation in the region. Having held leadership roles across Europe, Asia and North America, he brings deep expertise in energy efficiency, industrial growth and customer operations.

"For me, the timing could not be better," shared Jan Debruyn, President, North America at Alfa Laval. "North America is becoming one of the driving forces behind industrial innovation, energy efficiency and the transition toward more sustainable operations. The pace of investment, technological advancement and industrial growth happening here is incredibly exciting, and Alfa Laval is uniquely positioned to help customers navigate that change."

Under Debruyn's leadership, Alfa Laval North America will continue prioritizing customer proximity, operational agility and long-term regional investment as industries face increasing pressure to improve energy efficiency, strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate digital transformation. Shaped by decades of global leadership experience, Debruyn's approach is rooted in collaboration, adaptability and people development, with a strong focus on diverse teams, entrepreneurial thinking and customer-centric innovation as drivers of long-term growth.

Building on the strong foundation established under Ester Codina's leadership will remain a key focus for Debruyn as he steps into the role.

"Ester brought tremendous energy, passion and momentum to the North American organization," said Debruyn. "She helped strengthen our customer focus and accelerate important investments across the region. My focus is to continue building on that momentum by increasing agility, staying close to our customers and continuing to strengthen the way we serve the market."

Debruyn believes North America will play a leading role in the next era of industrial innovation, driven by investment, technological advancement and the growing demand for more energy-efficient operations. As industries increasingly prioritize electrification, digitalization and sustainable operations, Alfa Laval continues helping customers optimize energy use, reduce emissions and improve resource efficiency across sectors including energy, food, water and manufacturing.

To learn more about Alfa Laval's services and locations, visit Alfa Laval service and support | Alfa Laval.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

Alfa Laval pioneer technologies and solutions that enable customers to unlock the true potential of resources. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE Alfa Laval