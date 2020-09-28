Alfa Laval AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Alfa Laval AB's largest shareholders have been asked and accepted to form the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021:

Jörn Rausing - Tetra Laval

Ramsay Brufer - Alecta Pensionsförsäkring

Anders Oscarsson - AMF-Försäkring och Fonder

Jan Andersson - Swedbank Robur Fonder

Per Trygg - SEB Fonder

The Annual General Meeting will be held at Scandic Star Lund, Glimmervägen 5, Lund, Sweden, on April 27th, 2021, at 16.00 (CET).

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals for the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting can turn to the Chairman of the Board of Alfa Laval AB, Dennis Jönsson, or to the other shareholder representatives. Contact can also be made directly via E-mail to: [email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

