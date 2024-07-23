Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2024

LUND, Sweden, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Order intake was SEK 18.9 (18.4) billion, an organic increase of 4 percent.

(18.4) billion, an organic increase of 4 percent. Net sales was SEK 17.5 (15.9) billion, an organic increase of 11 percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 23 percent to SEK 2.9 (2.4) billion, corresponding to a margin of 16.7 (15.0) percent.

(2.4) billion, corresponding to a margin of 16.7 (15.0) percent. Strong cash flow from operating activities of SEK 2.6 (1.3) billion.

Earnings per share of SEK 4.08 (3.63).

Summary

Second quarter

Order intake increased by 4 percent* to SEK 18,916 (18,405) million.

Net sales increased by 11 percent* to SEK 17,530 (15,880) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,932 (2,378) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.7 (15.0) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,390 (2,003) million.

Net income: SEK 1,696 (1,515) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 4.08 (3.63).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,633 (1,342) million.

First six months

Order intake increased by 2 percent* to SEK 37,189 (36,790) million.

Net sales increased by 9 percent* to SEK 32,435 (29,991) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,367 (4,765) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.5 (15.9) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 4,639 (4,051) million.

Net income: SEK 3,388 (3,030) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 8.15 (7.27).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 4,383 (2,346) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 22.1 (18.6).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.83 (1.49).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the third quarter

"We expect demand in the third quarter to be on a somewhat lower level compared to the second quarter."

Earlier published outlook (April 25, 2024): "We expect demand in the second quarter to be somewhat higher than in the first quarter."

The Q2 2024 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CEST 07.30 on July 23, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,

E-mail: : [email protected]



Alfa Laval AB (publ)

PO Box 73

SE-221 00 Lund

Sweden

Corporate registration number: 556587-8054



Visiting address:

Rudeboksvägen 1

Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00

Website: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-ab--publ--interim-report-april-1---june-30--2024,c4017615

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/4017615/2923818.pdf 2024 Q2 Quarterly report

SOURCE Alfa Laval