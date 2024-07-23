Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2024

News provided by

Alfa Laval

Jul 23, 2024, 02:21 ET

LUND, Sweden, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Highlights

  • Order intake was SEK 18.9 (18.4) billion, an organic increase of 4 percent.
  • Net sales was SEK 17.5 (15.9) billion, an organic increase of 11 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 23 percent to SEK 2.9 (2.4) billion, corresponding to a margin of 16.7 (15.0) percent.
  • Strong cash flow from operating activities of SEK 2.6 (1.3) billion.
  • Earnings per share of SEK 4.08 (3.63).

Summary

Second quarter

Order intake increased by 4 percent* to SEK 18,916 (18,405) million.
Net sales increased by 11 percent* to SEK 17,530 (15,880) million. 
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,932 (2,378) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.7 (15.0) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 2,390 (2,003) million.
Net income: SEK 1,696 (1,515) million.  
Earnings per share: SEK 4.08 (3.63).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,633 (1,342) million.

First six months

Order intake increased by 2 percent* to SEK 37,189 (36,790) million.
Net sales increased by 9 percent* to SEK 32,435 (29,991) million. 
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,367 (4,765) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.5 (15.9) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 4,639 (4,051) million.
Net income: SEK 3,388 (3,030) million.     
Earnings per share: SEK 8.15 (7.27).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 4,383 (2,346) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 22.1 (18.6).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.83 (1.49).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the third quarter

"We expect demand in the third quarter to be on a somewhat lower level compared to the second quarter."
Earlier published outlook (April 25, 2024): "We expect demand in the second quarter to be somewhat higher than in the first quarter."

The Q2 2024 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.
This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CEST 07.30 on July 23, 2024.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: : [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-ab--publ--interim-report-april-1---june-30--2024,c4017615

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Also from this source

Alfa Laval invites investors, analysts and financial media to its Capital Markets Day on 21 November 2024

This year we will take the Capital Markets Day to southern Europe and visit our heat exchanger manufacturing site in San Bonifacio in Italy. The...

Invitation to Alfa Laval's second quarter conference call

Alfa Laval will release second quarter earnings on 23 July at 07:30 am CEST. The conference call will start at 09:00 am CEST. The conference call is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics