Alfa Laval Appoints Sameer Kalra New President of the Marine Division

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – today announces that Peter Leifland, President of the Marine Division, will retire in the beginning of 2019 and that Sameer Kalra has been appointed new head of the Marine Division and member of the Alfa Laval Group management, effective January 1, 2019.

Today, Sameer Kalra is Business Unit President for Pumping Systems in the Marine Division, Norway. He has an extensive marine experience including ten years sailing on various merchant ships. In addition, he has more than twenty years in different management positions, first in Aalborg Industries and then in Alfa Laval, both in Asia and in Europe. (Sameer Kalra's CV and photo can be found at http://www.alfalaval.com/investors, as material related to the news release.)

"I am very pleased that Sameer Kalra has accepted to take up the role as President for the Marine Division. His expertise and knowledge about the marine industry, as well as his experience from both service and capital sales business from different parts of the world, is a perfect fit", says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of the Alfa Laval Group. "Sameer is first and foremost a global business leader, and he will continue to build the division with a strong customer focus."

Peter Leifland started with Alfa Laval in 1985 and became member of Group Management in 1997. Before taking up the role as President for the Marine Division he was responsible for regional sales company organizations for more than a decade and during this period he managed to cover and make a difference in all of Alfa Laval's geographical regions.

"Peter has been vital in the development of our marine business and the creation of the Marine Division, from its start in 2011. The marine business has in orders grown four times; through acquisitions of Aalborg Industries and Frank Mohn AS and organically through our environmental product offering," says Tom Erixon. "I would like to thank Peter for his contributions during a long period of time. I have especially appreciated Peter's experience and determination to drive the business and to manage the acquired companies."

