Alfa Laval at COP28 - committed to fast-tracking the energy transition toward net zero

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of the Swedish delegation to the UN climate change conference COP28 in UAE, Alfa Laval is once again joining the global effort to accelerate the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050. The company's primary focus is the ongoing systemic shift in the industries our societies depend on. This means fast-tracking the energy transition and decreasing emissions in the energy, food, water and marine industries. For more information about the impact of our solutions and the program in UAE, please visit: www.alfalaval.com/COP28

At COP28, Alfa Laval will be actively engaged in discussions with decision-makers and regulators and establishing collaborations with partners and customers to expedite the deployment and commercialization of available and innovative solutions on the path to net zero.

Highlights to keep an eye on at COP28:

"Sharing insights from industry leaders, collaborating to create impactful transparency in the value chain" panel discussion with MASSIV+ partners in Swedish Pavilion on 2 Dec @ 4.00-4.40 pm GST





panel discussion with MASSIV+ partners in Swedish Pavilion on 2 Dec @ GST "Unleashing Innovative Cleantech to Achieve Net-Zero Amid Intermittent Energy Frontiers" panel discussion in Danish pavilion on 4 Dec @ 4.45 - 5.45pm GST





panel discussion in Danish pavilion on 4 Dec @ GST "Actions to achieve a decarbonized and resilient value chain" panel discussion in Swedish Pavilion on 5 Dec @ 1:00 – 1:40 pm GST





panel discussion in Swedish Pavilion on 5 Dec @ 1:00 – GST "Accelerate sustainable cities across value chains to reach net zero" session with We Don't Have Time Pavilion in Blue Zone on 6 Dec @ 2.00 – 3.00 pm GST





session with We Don't Have Time Pavilion in Blue Zone on 6 Dec @ 2.00 – GST "Solving long wait times in port with innovative technologies" panel discussion in Swedish Pavilion on 6 Dec 6 @ 5.00-5.20 pm GST

In the light of climate change, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has identified a top priority: tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements across various sectors by 2030. This includes the escalation of electrification and the adoption of enhanced cooling approaches to facilitate the phase-out of fossil fuels.

There is not a single solution that can independently achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees and ultimately reaching net-zero emissions. This undertaking demands diverse initiatives, long-term strategies, and ambition, but above all, it requires strong partnerships – and prompt action now.

Alfa Laval is very active in driving this change – innovating the industries that our societies depend on, offering solutions to meet an increasing demand in the energy, food, water and marine industries. The company is part of the solution for the systemic shift: fast-tracking the energy transition and decreasing emissions before 2030 by building the energy system of the future, while rapidly decarbonizing the energy system of today. In addition, promoting how to utilize renewable energy sources across the value chain.

For the latest updates and livestreams of Alfa Laval's program at COP28, please visit: www.alfalaval.com/COP28

This is how we are pioneering positive impact in:

Energy:

According to IEA, 40 percent of the carbon emission savings required for achieving net-zero will come from energy efficiency. Alfa Laval is devoted to scale, deploy and commercialize clean technologies as part of the energy transition. Our heat exchangers optimize heat transfer in a wide range of applications across various industries, reducing capacity needs by 100 GW and curbing carbon dioxide emissions by 50 million tonnes annually.

Food:

Today, food production accounts for almost a third of all greenhouse gas emissions and uses close to a third of all available energy. Also, a lot of food production is highly dependent on fossil fuels. Within less than a generation, we will need up to 70 percent more food to feed a population of close to 11 billion people. At Alfa Laval, we find ways to produce more from the same with less energy, water and waste. Entrepreneurial minds and new partnerships between Alfa Laval and producers of food, beverages and food ingredients will play a key role in uncovering and upcycling the hidden treasures in the food chain.

Water:

Alfa Laval's water solutions enable sustainable water management with a focus on the purification and circular reuse of water in both an industrial setting and in municipalities' handling of wastewater. One example is Alfa Laval's MBR membrane solution, which enables the reuse of wastewater after the energy-efficient removal of micropollutants such as pharmaceutical residues.

Marine:

As of January 1, 2023, it is mandatory for all ships to calculate their Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and establish their annual operational carbon intensity indicator (CII) and CII rating. Energy efficiency is a crucial avenue to reduce emissions from shipping without compromising cargo capacity or speed. Alfa Laval offers a range of solutions to optimize ship operations. Some examples; Alfa Laval boiler technology recovers waste heat from the vessels' engines, thereby reducing energy consumption by 14 percent – and the company's air lubrication system reduces friction between the hull and water providing fuel savings of up to 12 percent.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we are pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact:

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

[email protected]

Anna Celsing

Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)

Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 55 48 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3874779/2425746.pdf PR_COP28_231113_ENG_F https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/i/cop28-logo-green,c3238596 COP28 logo green https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/i/city-in-sunset-lights-hires,c3238597 city in sunset lights HIRES

SOURCE Alfa Laval