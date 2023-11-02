Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2023 - Leading the transition

Alfa Laval

02 Nov, 2023, 11:13 ET

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2 November 2023, Alfa Laval hosted its annual Capital Markets Day. During the digital event, the management team presented the strategic direction for the company, with further details provided for each of the three divisions, as well as investment plans and an update on the company's sustainability commitment.

During the Capital Markets Day, Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval, elaborated on the growth strategy based for each of Alfa Laval's three divisions. The focus for the Energy Division was on the energy transition and it was announced that Alfa Laval is creating a new business unit - BU Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies - to accelerate the pace of clean energy solutions. For the Food & Water Division, focus was on the improvement journey of the project business, and for the Marine Division the emphasis was on the profitability improvement journey and growth path moving forward.  

Fredrik Ekström, Chief Financial Officer, presented the financial performance at a group and divisional level, but also provided more details around previously announced capacity investments and investment priorities for the group.

Note: Presentation materials, as well as selected recorded sessions, will be available on replay on www.alfalaval.com/investors/publications.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin                                                                
Head of Investor Relations                                             
Alfa Laval                                                                      
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10                                                      
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller
PR Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01
Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

