Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2023 - Leading the transition

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2 November 2023, Alfa Laval hosted its annual Capital Markets Day. During the digital event, the management team presented the strategic direction for the company, with further details provided for each of the three divisions, as well as investment plans and an update on the company's sustainability commitment.

During the Capital Markets Day, Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval, elaborated on the growth strategy based for each of Alfa Laval's three divisions. The focus for the Energy Division was on the energy transition and it was announced that Alfa Laval is creating a new business unit - BU Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies - to accelerate the pace of clean energy solutions. For the Food & Water Division, focus was on the improvement journey of the project business, and for the Marine Division the emphasis was on the profitability improvement journey and growth path moving forward.

Fredrik Ekström, Chief Financial Officer, presented the financial performance at a group and divisional level, but also provided more details around previously announced capacity investments and investment priorities for the group.

