Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2025 - strengthening growth and profitability ambitions

On 24 November 2025, Alfa Laval hosted its annual Capital Markets Day, where Group Management presents the company's strategic direction for the coming years, along with updates on financial targets and investments for future profitable growth.

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2025 During the event, held at Alfa Laval's new Innovation Center in Flemingsberg, Sweden, the company presented an overview of its ambitions and strategic priorities. With a strong emphasis on recently updated financial targets—designed to more accurately reflect the company's performance—and a clear commitment to removing barriers to growth, the presentations spanned all three business divisions: Energy, Food & Pharma (formerly the Food & Water Division), and Ocean (formerly the Marine Division). Ongoing projects and new initiatives were shared, underscoring Alfa Laval's dedication to innovation and progress.

Presentations and selected recorded sessions from the day will be available on Alfa Laval's investor site Capital Markets Day | Alfa Laval

