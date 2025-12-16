Alfa Laval launches new fuel supply solution utilizing cryogenic technology for LNG-powered vessels

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval announces the launch of a new fuel-conditioning module (FCM) which prepares Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for seamless use in marine engines. The new module marks the expansion of Alfa Laval's portfolio for alternative fuels, integrating cryogenic technology to deliver a holistic and highly reliable fuel supply solution for shipowners adopting LNG as a fuel.

The introduction of the FCM LNG system underscores Alfa Laval's commitment to providing solutions across the spectrum of alternative fuels. As the maritime industry navigates its decarbonization journey, LNG has solidified its role as a transitional fuel. It offers a viable path to emission reductions today, while the global infrastructure for alternative fuels such as methanol and ammonia is still under development.

The LNG fuel supply system features advanced cryogenic technology, a new technology for Alfa Laval following a recent acquisition of the French company Fives Energy Cryogenics. This enables Alfa Laval to deliver a high-performance system that enables customers to adopt LNG efficiently and safely as a marine fuel.

"Transitioning to new fuels is at the forefront of our product development, and over the past five years, we have seen clear demand from shipowners for solutions that support this shift. Our customers are proactively preparing for the future, and this momentum will only accelerate. LNG continues to be the leading alternative fuel in the maritime industry, and by leveraging advanced cryogenic technology, we can deliver a highly reliable system that provides tangible value and addresses the evolving market needs for LNG adoption," says Martijn Bergink, President of Marine Division, Alfa Laval.

From mature technologies for methanol and LPG to front-running developments like ammonia, Alfa Laval is equipped to support shipowners and shipyards regardless of their fuel choice, reinforcing its position as a key technology partner in the journey towards decarbonization.

The first test benches for the FCM LNG will be delivered during 2026, with the system ready for marine delivery in 2027.

Learn more about the FCM LNG system: Alfa Laval launches FCM LNG fuel supply system leveraging advanced cryogenic technology | Alfa Laval

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

