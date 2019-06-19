Alfa Laval Issues Corporate Bonds

LUND, Sweden, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – today raised EUR 300 million in the corporate bond market, under an existing EMTN program. The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Alfa Laval has issued five-year bonds with a principal amount of EUR 300 million, with maturity on June 25, 2024. The bonds carry a coupon of 0.250 percent annually. The proceeds will be used to refinance a EUR 300 million bond, maturing in September 2019.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

