Alfa Laval Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Alfa Laval has joined the Carrier Alliance program by execution of a strategic long-term agreement. As part of this agreement, Alfa Laval will supply engineered heat exchangers across Carrier's Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios globally.

"We are pleased to welcome Alfa Laval as one of the newest Carrier Alliance suppliers with the execution of this global long-term agreement," said Ed Dunn, vice president, Supply Chain, Carrier. "Over the years, Alfa Laval has supported Carrier by providing best-in-class components that help improve reliability, reduce operating cost and increase uptime."

Carrier and Alfa Laval have collaborated for many years in Carrier's Refrigeration and Commercial HVAC businesses, with a focus on developing more sustainable solutions and reducing the environmental impact of heating and cooling equipment components. Alfa Laval's unique range of features for their heat exchangers helps improve thermal efficiency and optimize pressure drops, reducing energy consumption in HVAC and refrigeration equipment.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and Alfa Laval as it establishes Alfa Laval as a key supplier across Carrier businesses and paves the way for future opportunities to supply innovative technologies across Carrier's portfolio.

"Sustainability and energy efficiency are core values for Alfa Laval and play an important role in our product development. Therefore, it is especially rewarding to have our heat exchangers onboard Carrier systems and be part of delivering those values to the industry. In addition, a customer-centric organization and first-class manufacturing capabilities make us the right fit for the Carrier Alliance. We look forward to continuing this great collaboration," said Fredrik Ekström, president, Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers, Alfa Laval.

