Carrier to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 8:05 a.m. ET. Later that afternoon he will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris in a fireside chat at the Citi 2026 Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Both events will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

Contact: Media Inquiries

Rob Six

561-281-2362

[email protected]





Investor Relations

Michael Rednor

561-365-2020

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation