Alfa Laval launches pioneering solution to support sustainable practices in line with upcoming directives

Alfa Laval

19 Dec, 2023, 02:48 ET

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the strategic importance of sustainability, Alfa Laval introduces the Life-cycle Assessment Solution, an innovative software service. The service tool can provide input for the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and address the EU Green Claims Directive. It will help Alfa Laval's food and beverage customers to specify necessary data demonstrating their environmental impact and compliance with the coming directives.

As consumers, investors and other stakeholders prioritize sustainability, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) mandates companies to report their sustainability impacts and risks. Applicable to large EU organizations from 2024, CSRD ensures consistent and standardized measurements, promoting transparency in disclosing social and environmental initiatives. Compliance isn't just a legal requirement but a strategic commitment to ethical conduct, aligning with the stakeholders' expectations for responsible business practices and a sustainable future.

The EU Green Claims Directive, on the other hand, demands authenticity in environmental marketing. Companies must verify green claims, aligning with consumer expectations for transparency. This directive sets clear guidelines for credible communication of eco-friendly initiatives in the EU, fostering trust and meeting the demand for genuine sustainability efforts. The Green Claims Directive is expected to enter into force in 2024 with a start-up period between 2024 to 2027.

To comply with these directives, companies and organizations must demonstrate supply chain transparency, requesting and reporting data from suppliers to verify due diligence in achieving sustainability goals. For instance, EU estimates that more than 50 percent of current environmental sustainability claims can be categorized as greenwashing due to a lack of verifiable data.

The Alfa Laval Life-cycle Assessment Solution complying with ISO14040/44 enables the food & beverage companies to support the directives and to navigate in the sustainability reporting and communication through comprehensive environmental monitoring, addressing climate impact, freshwater use, land management, and fossil fuel dependency, providing valuable environmental input in line with the directives.

"Alfa Laval's solution not only meets upcoming directives but also goes beyond, offering a reliable and comprehensive tool for businesses to reduce emissions from their processing lines. Our customers will now be able to provide vital data to demonstrate their environmental impact, which will be essential for them to remain competitive in the food and beverage sector," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.

Based on the European Commission's endorsement of the Environmental Footprint Methodology (3.0), the Life-cycle Assessment Solution offers up-to-date, clear environmental impact data. The software provides supply chain transparency through lifecycle analysis, empowering the food and beverage industry in making informed and sustainable decisions.

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we are pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.                     

