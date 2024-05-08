Alfa Laval leads the way in sustainable food processing with heat transfer technology to cut emissions in half

LUND, Sweden, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the UN, we will need up to 70 percent more food to feed the world by 2050. At the same time, the food system accounts for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions and exerts growing pressure on ecosystems, biodiversity, land and clean water resources. Meeting this increasing demand for food while mitigating negative impact is a balancing act, and the need for sustainable practices has never been clearer. Alfa Laval is pioneering new ways to allow the food industry to accelerate innovation and boost sustainable food production at a global scale.

With the food processing industry looking for new ways to feed the world, innovation plays a vital role. Alfa Laval's new heat exchanger, Hygienic WideGap, offers a game-changing alternative to conventional technology, potentially halving emissions in the processing of liquid foods containing fibers and particles. The line of new heat exchangers underscores Alfa Laval's commitment to sustainability and food safety in the food processing industry.

A game-changing innovation in the liquid food segment

Many food and beverage producers are eager to reduce a common dependency on fossil fuel-based energy sources and at the same time enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions. While lowering the consumption of energy, water and chemicals at a plant level, food and beverage producers are simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout their supply chains. The launch of Alfa Laval's new Hygienic WideGap heat exchanger enables the switch from conventional processes to a more sustainable alternative.

With this innovation, Alfa Laval has introduced a patented design suitable for the sustainable and hygienic production of, for example, crushed tomatoes, dressings, plant-based beverages, and juices with pulp.

In comparison with conventional technologies, the new heat exchanger is 50 percent more energy efficient with corresponding lower emissions. It is the combination of optimal heat recovery, a 55-percent lower steam consumption and a 15-percent lower power consumption thanks to a lower pressure drop that is the foundation for the superior energy efficiency of the technology.

"We are proud to introduce this new heat exchanger, empowering our customers to achieve their sustainability goals by cutting energy consumption and emissions and with helping them accelerate their safe food production. This innovation signifies a win-win scenario for all stakeholders, particularly for society at large," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division at Alfa Laval.

More about the solution https://www.alfalaval.com/products/heat-transfer/plate-heat-exchangers/gasketed-plate-and-frame-heat-exchangers/hygienic-line

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonising the marine fleet that's the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

