Alfa Laval Opens Expanded Gulf Coast Service Center in La Porte, Strengthening Local Industry Support

LA PORTE, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Alfa Laval, a global leader in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, will officially unveil its newly expanded La Porte Service Center with a media-friendly Open House on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The expansion underscores Alfa Laval's ongoing investment in the Gulf Coast's industrial base, workforce, and long-term economic growth.

The 5,000-square-foot service center, operational since November 2025, has already become a critical resource for Gulf Coast customers. Designed to support large-scale Welded Heat Exchanger service, the facility features increased hook height to accommodate the largest Compabloc models and two 25-ton cranes, enabling faster, safer, and more efficient turnaround times for energy, chemical, and process industries.

"Our customers expect the best when they invest in Alfa Laval technology," said Ester Codina, President of Alfa Laval North America. "This expansion ensures they get it, not just in the advanced equipment itself, but also through the expertise of our service advisors and the capabilities of our team. From helping customers develop optimized maintenance strategies to executing high-quality service efficiently, we are delivering maximum uptime, minimal operational disruption, and reduced repair costs."

Servicing Welded Heat Exchangers requires specialized knowledge and capabilities to meet customer expectations for quality and turnaround. The La Porte Service Center addresses this directly, giving customers access to the best technology, the best service advisors, and the best service execution, all in one location.

To celebrate the milestone, Alfa Laval is inviting customers, partners, and local media to the Open House, which will feature behind-the-scenes tours, live demonstrations, and access to technical experts and leadership.

The La Porte expansion is part of Alfa Laval's broader U.S. service network, now totaling 251,000 square feet nationwide, including the Houston Greenspoint Service Center, where 20,000 square feet are dedicated to Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger service, further enhancing speed, proximity, and technical expertise for Gulf Coast customers.

Sustainability is central to the facility's design and operations, with energy-efficient systems, environmentally responsible practices, and best-in-class operational protocols integrated throughout. The La Porte Service Center reflects Alfa Laval's broader mission to enable industries to operate efficiently while minimizing environmental impact, demonstrating that high performance and sustainability can go hand in hand.

To learn more about Alfa Laval's services and locations, visit Alfa Laval service and support | Alfa Laval.

About Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

