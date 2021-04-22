Alfa Laval successfully refinances Revolving Credit Facility

LUND, Sweden, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has successfully refinanced the company's Revolving Credit Facility with a EUR 700 million credit facility that includes a possibility to increase by EUR 200 million. The facility has a maturity of five-years (plus a possibility to extend for further two years), the first of its kind to be launched and successfully closed in the Nordic region since March 2020.

BNP Paribas and SEB acted as Joint Coordinators and the successful syndication process was supported by a group of Alfa Laval's relationship banks; Handelsbanken, HSBC, ING, Nordea Bank and Standard Chartered.

The company has therefore secured that the company's strong balance sheet is supported with a strong liquidity buffer.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Jan Allde

CFO

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 289 18 72

Henrik Welch

Group Treasurer

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 289 16 39

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-successfully-refinances-revolving-credit-facility,c3331226

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval