Alfa Laval (publ) Fourth quarter and full year 2025

Highlights

Order intake was SEK 17.1 (18.5) billion, a decline of -8 percent of which -2 percent was organic.

Net sales increased by 5 percent to SEK 19.1 (18.3) billion, with an organic increase of 11 percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 11 percent to SEK 3.2 (2.9) billion, corresponding to a margin of 16.9 (16.0) percent.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3.4 (4.2) billion.

Earnings per share of SEK 4.79 (4.96).

The Board of directors will propose a dividend of SEK 9.00 (8.50) per share to the Annual General Meeting.

Summary

Fourth quarter

Order intake declined by -2 percent* to SEK 17,081 (18,476) million.

Net sales increased by 11 percent* to SEK 19,146 (18,311) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,237 (2,922) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.9 (16.0) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,865 (2,828) million.

Net income for the period: SEK 1,991 (2,061) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 4.79 (4.96).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,396 (4,211) million.

Full year

Order intake declined by -6 percent* to SEK 66,742 (74,592) million.

Net sales increased by 8 percent* to SEK 69,674 (66,954) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 12,334 (11,089) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.7 (16.6) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 11,198 (9,996) million.

Net income for the period: SEK 8,322 (7,432) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 20.01 (17.88).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 9,166 (12,778) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 23.9 (23.2).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.92 (0.43).

* Organic change. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the first quarter

"We expect demand in the first quarter to be on about the same level as in the fourth quarter."

Earlier published outlook (October 28, 2025):

"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be on about the same level as the third quarter."

