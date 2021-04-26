Alfa Laval to pioneer ground-breaking, sustainable heat exchanger recycling

LUND, Sweden, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - in partnership with Stena Recycling, leading in recycling and circular solutions, is to launch a ground-breaking business model for sustainable and environmentally efficient recycling of heat exchangers, enabling up to 100 percent metal regeneration. The partnership is a first step towards a circular approach to the company's product portfolio, and an important part of Alfa Laval's commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The goal of this new initiative is twofold: Firstly, to encourage replacement of less energy-efficient plate heat exchangers by new modern products. This will lead to significant energy savings and reduced CO2 emissions in customers' processes. Secondly, plate heat exchangers contain large amounts of valuable metals that can be recycled and reused in new Alfa Laval products; Stena Recycling's innovative technology enables up to 100 percent metal regeneration.

"This is an important step towards a more circular and sustainable approach when sourcing material, manufacturing and supplying our products," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "Starting in the Nordic region, the recycling initiative will include three types of heat exchangers. However, we see great opportunities to expand the scope to other product groups and geographical areas in the future. This initiative is a win-win, to the benefit of our customers as well as to society."

"The collaboration with Alfa Laval shows once again what effective circular solutions we can create when we work together. Simultaneously, as the industry receives help with significant energy efficiencies, we ensure a high recycling rate of older and inefficient plate heat exchangers in Sweden. These materials can be used as circular quality raw materials for new products, including new products that Alfa Laval manufactures ", says Fredrik Pettersson, Managing Director of Stena Recycling Sweden.

Did you know that… Alfa Laval has the ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 throughout the value chain – from material production and transportation to product manufacturing and delivery – and circularity of this kind is a key step?

The collaboration is inspired by the Circular Initiative, a business-driven event in circularity led by Stena Recycling.

About Stena Recycling

Stena Recycling makes recycling a sustainable business. With 3,000 committed employees in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Germany and Italy, Stena Recycling creates long-term solutions every day for both customers and society as a whole. In addition to efficient and value-creating recycling, Stena Recycling offers services such as Design for Recycling to increase the recycling rate of products already in the design stage. Stena Recycling is part of the Stena Metall Group.

www.stenarecycling.com/

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

