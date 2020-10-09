Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million natural gas order in Algeria

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers to a gas compression plant in Algeria. The order has a value of approximately SEK 75 million and was booked late September in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Delivery is scheduled for 2021.

The order comprises Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers which will be used for natural gas cooling applications in different gas compression stations.

"I am very pleased to announce this order for our OLMI heat exchangers, booked late in September," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "These heat exchangers which handle high pressure and temperatures are both reliable and efficient."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers can weigh as much as 400 tons and handle pressure and temperatures up to 620 bar and 1000°C respectively?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

