Alfa Laval launches FreeWaterLoop to support efficient data center cooling

LUND, Sweden, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 March 2026, Alfa Laval introduces FreeWaterLoop, an external cooling system for the data center facility loop, engineered to set new standards in efficiency, energy saving, and high-density computing. The liquid-based cooling system combines advanced pump engineering, high performance heat exchanger technology, and filtration into one single fully integrated system - offering data centers a scalable solution completely new to the market.

Developed in direct response to growing industry demands for energy-efficient, high-capacity cooling, FreeWaterLoop supports the shift from traditional facility loop air-based cooling to liquid-based cooling. By harnessing the stable temperatures and powerful heat transfer capacity of natural water sources, the system minimizes net water consumption and returns water to its origin, all while delivering a continuous, reliable cooling flow. Additionally, FreeWaterLoop significantly reduces the physical plant footprint of facility cooling as it occupies less space than air-based systems.

"We're seeing unprecedented shifts in the data center landscape as AI drives higher heat loads and customers push for more sustainable infrastructure. Alfa Laval is responding to these challenges by combining our strengths across the business to deliver the next generation of efficient, reliable thermal and pumping solutions," says Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division, Alfa Laval.

"From initial concept to full market launch, FreeWaterLoop demonstrates one of the fastest development cycles for a solution of this scale. It reflects Alfa Laval's shared ambition across the business, fast decision making, and a deep commitment to supporting the data center industry with practical, scalable innovation," says Martijn Bergink, President of the Ocean Division and Framo, Alfa Laval.

FreeWaterLoop is introduced 4 March 2026, at Data Center World in London.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Sara Helweg-Larsen

Head of Communication, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 35 80 98

[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded more than 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 23,670 people, and annual sales were SEK 69.6 billion (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

