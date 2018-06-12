Alfa Laval Wins SEK 85 Million Energy Efficiency Order

The order comprises compact heat exchangers for energy recovery in a chemical process, where low octane refinery naphtha's are converted into high-octane liquid products.

"I am happy about this order for our energy-efficient and compact heat exchangers," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "These reliable and highly energy-efficient products play a vital role in recovering energy thus contributing to huge energy savings in many different industries not least in refinery and petrochemical applications."

Did you know that… an Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchanger is more efficient and compact than traditional technologies and one can replace up to four shell-and-tube heat exchangers in this type of application?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

