Alfa Laval's juice mixing plant minimizes environmental footprint for Denmark's beverage producer CO-RO

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denmark's beverage and home-freeze ice lolly producer CO-RO has chosen a complete juice mixing plant from Alfa Laval for its processing unit in Frederikssund, Denmark - and sustainability is one of the key enablers.

With a rise in erratic climate changes, food and beverage producers are increasingly focused on mitigating related risks and building resilience into their set-up – such as making the most of raw materials with the lowest possible CO 2 footprint.

"We are witnessing concerns amongst food and beverage producers over resource depletion and a need to increase yields with lowest possible energy consumption," says Lars Dithmer, President Business Unit Food Systems at Alfa Laval. "I am very happy to see that the sustainability aspects of our solutions with respect to energy and resource efficiency are key to this collaboration," he says.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Alfa Laval, which demonstrates our commitment to excellence as we integrate cutting-edge process equipment from Alfa Laval into our new plant. Alfa Laval's dedication to quality and sustainable solutions aligns with our vision of having an efficient, high-quality production set-up fit for the future," says Søren Holm Jensen, CEO in CO-RO.

Early 2025, Alfa Laval will deliver the complete juice mixing plant for CO-RO. The solution will be delivered by Alfa Laval's units in Søborg and Kolding in Denmark and Parma in Italy.

This is CO-RO

CO-RO is a global leader in fruit concentrates, fruit-based drinks, and home-freeze ice lollies under internationally recognized brands such as Sunquick, Suntop, Sun Lolly and Suncola. CO-RO, founded in 1942, is a Danish company with a global footprint. The brands are available in more than 80 markets and the company has 1,100 employees with regional offices and production sites in Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

Link to CO-RO One Plant film:

https://www.co-ro.com/news/introducing-a-new-one-plant-video/

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we are pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

