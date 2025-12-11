Alfa Romeo Electrifies Miami Art Week With Iconic Design and Bold Creative Collaborations at Art Basel and BitBasel

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Romeo kicks off Miami Art Week with a dynamic presence at both Art Basel and BitBasel, bringing the brand's distinctive Italian design, dynamic racing heritage and stunning craftsmanship to the forefront of the largest high-end art show in the United States. With more than 286 galleries from 38 countries converging on Miami Beach, the city became a global cultural epicenter — and Alfa Romeo played a starring role.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale at Hagerty Garage + Social Miami during Art Basel.

Hagerty Garage + Social

Alfa Romeo launched Art Week with an exclusive celebration at Hagerty Garage + Social on December 2. More than 200 attendees experienced an immersive journey through 115 years of Alfa Romeo history, anchored by a dazzling lineup that included the ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale, the upcoming 2026 Tonale SUV and a curated selection of legendary race cars. Among them was the iconic Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, famed for securing the 1993 DTM championship under the command of driver Nicola Larini.

The evening also showcased the evocative work of Italian artist and photographer Luca Artioli, whose fine-art automotive portraits filled the venue with vibrant motion and emotion. Using his signature intentional camera movement (ICM) technique, Artioli reimagines Alfa Romeo vehicles as impressionistic studies of speed, light and color, a fitting tribute to the brand's design-driven spirit.

BitBasel

Later in the week, from December 3-7, Alfa Romeo extended its artistic momentum with a high-visibility installation in partnership with BitBasel at the stylish Sagamore Hotel. The Collins Avenue valet entrance was transformed into a bold expression of innovation, featuring the 33 Stradale alongside a striking Tonale Art Car wrapped in a graphic design inspired by BitBasel's sixth anniversary. With more than 100,000 pedestrians passing the Sagamore during Art Basel, the display delivered one of the week's most photographed and talked-about moments.

From rare supercars to cutting-edge art collaborations, Alfa Romeo's presence at Miami Art Week celebrated the enduring power of Italian design — past, present and future — in front of a global audience of art lovers, collectors and cultural trendsetters.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first compact SUV, symbolizes the metamorphosis of the legendary Alfa Romeo brand, highlighted by a new era of luxury and connectivity, with a standard turbocharged engine, Q4 all-wheel drive, Uconnect 5 and advanced driver assistance systems. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The hand-built Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, inspired by the legendary 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, combines bespoke Italian craftsmanship and 630-horsepower performance in an exclusive production run of just 33 units worldwide. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Alfa Romeo newsroom: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsroom.do?id=292&mid=446

Consumer website: www.alfaromeousa.com and www.alfaromeo.com

Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA

Instagram: @alfaromeousa

Twitter: @alfaromeousa and @StellantisNA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis